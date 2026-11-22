Tamil Nadu has garnered investments worth over ₹1 lakh crore ever since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government assumed office in May and is expected to create 1.32 lakh jobs, an official said. Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay. (@CMOTamilnadu) more

The development came days before the chief minister C Joseph Vijay-led government is scheduled to hold its second investors’ conclave in Chennai on November 25. The first round was held on August 13.

It also came as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded that the state industries department address apprehensions over investments meant for Tamil Nadu allegedly going to Andhra Pradesh.

According to the official cited above, the state signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with 112 companies that committed investments of ₹1,14,811 crore in the first 195 days of governance. These investments would help generate 1,32,771 jobs across the state, the official said, seeking anonymity.

“The investments will be in a mix of sectors so that there is diversified growth,” the official added.

Amid the Opposition’s demands seeking transparency and allegation that most of the investments were signed during the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) rule, the official said the details of each MoU signed till date are being regularly shared by the investment promotion agency Guidance Tamil Nadu or through the Chief Ministers' Office.

"The chief minister has promised a transparent and accountable government. We hold ourselves firmly to that commitment," the official said.

The Opposition, however, demanded that the state industries department address apprehensions over investments meant for Tamil Nadu allegedly going to Andhra Pradesh.

Former lieutenant governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said the government should clarify on concerns that investments meant for the state are going to Andhra Pradesh, before hosting another investors’ conclave.

"What concrete steps have the government undertaken to retain industrial companies already operating in Tamil Nadu," she said. She also said the government must declare how many of the MoUs announced so far have turned into operational factories, and how many new jobs they have created.

Instead of repeatedly making investment promises, the government must answer the people of Tamil Nadu, she said.

Vijay was sworn in as chief minister on May 10 after the TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly. The party formed a post-poll alliance with the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The Left parties – CPI and CPI (M) – are offering 'outside' support to the government.