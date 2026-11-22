Police have rescued two girls and arrested as many suspects for the alleged abduction and rape of three minor girls in Bhadohi district, officials said. The third girl, 16, and the suspect who allegedly abducted her, remain missing, they said. (Sakib Ali/HT) more

The third girl, 16, and the suspect who allegedly abducted her, remain missing, they said.

On the morning of October 21, three girls – aged 14, 15 and 16 – from different villages under the Gopiganj police station limits left for their school on bicycles but did not return home.

After a search, the families found the bicycles at the school and were told that the girls were seen with three men, Inspector Shetanshu Shekhar Pankaj said on Saturday.

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Based on a complaint by the mother of the 14-year-old girl, a case was registered against the suspects, all aged between 22 and 24, the inspector said.

On Friday, the 14-year-old and 15-year-old girls were rescued, and two men were arrested.

Following medical examinations that confirmed rape, additional charges, including Section 64(1) (punishment for rape) of the BNS and provisions of the POCSO Act, were added to the case.

The statements of the two rescued girls have been recorded before a court, the officer said.

The two suspects have been sent to judicial custody, and efforts are underway to locate the third and the 16-year-old girl.