Greater Noida rape-murder main accused shot dead in police encounter while recreating crime scene

Hours after the body of a six-year-old girl, who was murdered after she was allegedly raped in Haldoni village of Greater Noida, police shot dead the main accused in the incident in an exchange of fire while recreating the sequence of events on Saturday afternoon, police officers aware of the matter said. The main accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Greater Noida was shot dead by police (Hindustan Times/Representational image)

The girl went missing on Friday around afternoon, and two suspects were identified by the police. The main accused was a 40-year-old man, police said, adding they suspect that the girl was abducted and sexually assaulted at the house of a second suspect. Police are investigating the role of an extended family member of the girl. Locals said the accused was a tenant of the girl’s uncle.

“We believe the rape and murder took place at the house of the other suspect,” additional deputy commissioner of police (central Noida) Swatantra Kumar Singh told HT.

Also read: 30-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping 11-year-old relative in Haryana's Palwal

Girl’s body recovered near village pond Police recovered the girl’s body from an area near a pond in the village on Saturday morning, officials said, following which residents gathered on the village’s main road and raised slogans.

The girl’s family, who run a sweet shop in the village, filed a missing person’s complaint at the Ecotech-3 police station on Friday night.

“A case was immediately registered, and five teams were formed to recover the girl. An intensive search operation was launched and the body of the minor girl was recovered nearby,” deputy commissioner of police (central Noida) Shailendra Kumar Singh said.

Also read: Tripura hostel warden gets 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting minor