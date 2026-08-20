Noida police await custody of accused in Assam woman’s murder

Noida: Noida police are yet to secure the custody of a 30-year-old B.Tech graduate accused of killing an 18-year-old woman from Assam, whose decomposed body was found with multiple injuries inside his rented accommodation in Noida’s Sector 49 on August 11. Police said they have completed further legal formalities to ensure the suspect’s custody at the next hearing. (Representational image)

Police on Wednesday said the hearing for a “production warrant” — a legal order issued by a court directing authorities to produce a person who is already in custody (in another case or at another jail) before the court for a hearing — is scheduled at Bihar’s special excise court on August 26.

“On Monday, during the hearing of the production warrant, the Bihar Police did not provide us security to escort the suspect from Bihar’s Katihar to the Uttar Pradesh border,” said Rakesh Pratap Singh, assistant commissioner of police.

Police said they have completed further legal formalities to ensure the suspect’s custody at the next hearing. “The next hearing is scheduled for August 26. As of now, the suspect is imprisoned in a Bihar jail,” Noida police said.

On August 11, around 12 pm, the woman, a native of Dibrugarh in Assam, who had left her hometown on July 3 along with her neighbourhood friend to search for a job in Noida, was found dead inside the locked residence of the suspect in Barola, Sector 49.

According to police, the woman rented a room in the house on July 22, while the suspect lived in another room next to her on the first floor of a four-storey building.

The incident came to light after the landlord reported a foul smell to the police.

“When we entered the room, we found that a woman, with multiple injuries, including cut marks all over her face, was lying blood-soaked in the room,” said a police officer.

The post-mortem revealed that the woman suffered more than eight cut marks, including on her face. She died of shock due to the sudden attack.

Investigation revealed that after the incident, the suspect disposed of his and the victim’s mobile phones in a drain and visited his girlfriend in Sector 50. He borrowed ₹3,000 from her and reached Bihar, where he was arrested under charges of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act after five bottles of liquor manufactured in West Bengal were recovered from his possession on May 13.

Police in Noida registered a case under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS at Sector 49 police station against the suspect.