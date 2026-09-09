Mirzapur The Movie box office day 6 (updated live): Pankaj Tripathi film refuses to slow down, crosses ₹130 crore

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 6 (updated live): Its Mirzapur mania all over the box office! The spin-off of the beloves series featuring actors Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi, among others, has been unstoppable at the box office. After a bumper opening and a strong weekend, the film passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours. For a film without a superstar at its centre, the numbers so far have been amazing at the box office. Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection day 6: The film features actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu. (HT_PRINT)

Mirzapur box office report midweek Ahead of release, most trade experts estimated an opening of ₹18-20 crore for the film. But Mirzapur The Movie defied all those expectations and arrived guns blazing, managing to collected ₹25.75 crore. The collection even surpassed hits such as Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore) and Awarapan 2 ( ₹21.50 crore). On Saturday, Mirzapur The Movie continued its growth, collecting ₹32 crore. Sunday was particularly huge, as the film earned ₹36 crore.

Monday saw an expected dip, but the film remained steady and earned ₹16 crore. It is a huge haul compared to the other big box office releases this year. Tuesday also saw minimum dip, as the collection stood at ₹15.60 crore. As per the latest update on Sacnilk at 8 PM, Mirzapur The Movie has managed to collect ₹6.89 crore on Wednesday. The total nett collection in India now stands at ₹132.24 crore.

About the film Apart from Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, the film introduces Jitendra Kumar, who takes over from Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit. Ravi Kishan stars as a new face, while Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, and Shweta Tripathi reprise their roles from the show.

The film brings back the lawless world of Mirzapur, where the battle for power continues amid a barrage of bullets, betrayals and bloody rivalries. The movie is set in 2018, hinting at an untold chapter from the first season of the show.