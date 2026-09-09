Mayawati hints at Akash Anand’s return, sets retirement condition for father-in-law

Less than a week after removing her nephew, Akash Anand, 31, as BSP’s chief national coordinator, party president Mayawati on Wednesday indicated that he could regain a key organisational role if his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, retired from active politics. BSP president Mayawati said Ashok Siddharth has never truly cared for Akash Anand or the BSP movement because of his personal interests. (File)

In a post on X, the BSP chief said the party had given Ashok Siddharth not just one but several opportunities to mend his ways, but he had prioritised his personal interests and ambitions over the BSP’s mission. The consequences, she said, had been borne by Siddharth himself as well as his son-in-law Akash Anand.

“Ashok Siddharth has never truly cared for Akash Anand or the BSP movement because of his personal interests. For this, Ashok Siddharth should have set an example of greater sacrifice, penance and selflessness before the party and society than others. Instead, exactly the opposite has been happening,” she said.

“In such a situation, keeping in mind the interests of the BSP and its movement, as well as his own family and the future of his son-in-law Akash Anand, Ashok Siddharth still has the opportunity to renounce his political ambitions, rise above personal interests and completely retire from politics. Only then will Akash Anand be able to work freely in the party, and only then will the party sympathetically consider restoring his responsibilities so that he can play an active role in the party. This is the general consensus in the party,” Mayawati said.

The BSP chief further said that as is well known, elections to the legislative assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab were now very close. These three states, she said, were not only extremely important but also very special for the BSP and the Bahujan movement in advancing the caravan of self-respect and dignity of the “Bahujan Samaj”, inspired by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, and in transforming the “exploited” into the “ruling class”.

Keeping this in mind, all small and big workers, office-bearers, supporters and well-wishers of the BSP were fully committed, with “body, mind and wealth” — meaning every kind of sacrifice — to the campaign to achieve good electoral results and capture power in these states, she said.

“At such a time, when the ‘Bahujan Samaj’, BSP and ‘Bahujan Movement’ are facing tough challenges, particularly on issues such as reservations, just as they did during the time of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, especially from opposition parties and casteist elements, the universally respected Ambedkarite party BSP appeals for cooperation from all sections of society,” she said.

In this regard, she said, people from the Dalit community, as an integral part of the “Bahujan Samaj”, should especially refrain from any action driven by personal or familial interests that could create obstacles in this path, “for which history may not forgive them”.

“Therefore, the top leadership of the BSP, paying special attention to these matters, is including those who have strayed or been misled into the party, taking into account their conduct and behaviour. At the same time, disciplinary action is also being taken against those who try, even slightly, to create obstacles in this path. A prominent example of this is Ashok Siddharth, who was once a BSP Rajya Sabha MP,” she said.

On September 3, Mayawati had removed Akash Anand from the post of chief national coordinator for the third time since 2024, months after she reinstated him in March following his removal from other key posts and expulsion. Later on September 7, she appointed his younger brother, Ishan Anand, as the chief sector coordinator in the party.

Mayawati had removed Akash Anand from a key organisational post a month after expelling Ashok Siddharth on August 2 on the charge of indulging in anti-party activities. Akash Anand married Pragya, Ashok Siddharth’s daughter, in March 2023.