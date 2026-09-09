1980s AI photo trend: Step-by-step guide to create your own retro portraits using ChatGPT

The ChatGPT '80s photo trend is taking over Instagram feeds and Stories, with users turning their recent photographs into portraits that look as if they were shot decades ago. The trend uses AI to recreate photographs in the distinctive visual style of the 1980s. (Representational image generate using ChatGPT)

The trend uses AI to recreate photographs in the distinctive visual style of the 1980s, complete with voluminous hairstyles, vibrant clothing, soft lighting, classic backdrops and subtle film grain. Unlike a regular vintage filter, the AI-generated images can change elements such as outfits, hairstyles, settings and lighting to recreate the overall look of the era.

Users are also sharing the prompts they use to create their retro portraits on Instagram and encouraging others to join the trend through the platform's "Add Yours" sticker.

What is the ChatGPT '80s photo trend? The trend involves uploading an existing photograph to ChatGPT and asking it to recreate the image as though it had been photographed in the 1980s. Users can choose a specific aesthetic, such as an old Bollywood studio portrait, an Indian family-album photograph or a glamorous Hollywood-style shoot. They can also describe the clothes, hairstyle, jewellery, background and lighting they want.

(Also Read: ChatGPT '80s photo trend goes viral: 5 prompts to try for 1990s and 2000s styles)

How to create an '80s photo using ChatGPT Creating your own retro portrait is relatively simple.

Step 1: Open ChatGPT and start a new conversation.

Step 2: Tap the + button to upload a clear photograph.

Step 3: Ask ChatGPT to recreate the image as if it were taken in the 1980s.

Step 4: Describe the specific look you want. You can mention the clothing, hairstyle, accessories, setting, lighting and photography style. You can also ask for an old Bollywood studio portrait or an Indian family-album aesthetic.

Step 5: Ask ChatGPT to retain the person's recognisable face, facial features and natural skin colour.

Step 6: If the generated image does not look right, refine the prompt and make another request.

Step 7: Once the image is ready, share it on Instagram Stories and use the "Add Yours" sticker to invite friends and followers to participate.

Prompts to try for the '80s trend Classic Bollywood portrait: Turn this photo into an authentic 1980s Bollywood film-inspired portrait. Retain my natural facial features and give period-appropriate 1980s Indian clothing, hairstyle and accessories, with warm studio lighting, soft focus, subtle film grain and slightly faded colours. Make it look like a real photograph taken in India in the 1980s. Avoid excessive vintage effects, sepia tones or artificial-looking ageing.

Old family-album look: Recreate this photograph as an Indian family picture from the mid-1980s. Include period-appropriate clothes and hairstyles, a simple indoor setting, soft lighting, realistic film colours and the texture of an analogue camera.

Classic Hollywood portrait: Turn this photo into a glamorous 1980s Hollywood studio portrait while retaining original facial features. Add period-accurate hair, makeup and clothing, dramatic studio lighting, soft focus and subtle film grain.