ChatGPT '80s photo trend goes viral: 5 prompts to try for 1990s and 2000s styles

#1: Classic 1990s studio portrait: Transform my uploaded photo into an authentic 1990s studio portrait. Keep my facial features, identity, skin tone and natural expression recognisable. Give me a classic 1990s hairstyle and outfit, with a simple studio backdrop, soft but slightly harsh studio lighting and the look of a photograph taken on a consumer film camera. Add subtle analogue grain, slightly faded colours and mild imperfections. Avoid a modern digital photography look.

The ’80s-style photo trend is going viral, with people using AI to give their pictures a nostalgic makeover inspired by the decade’s distinctive fashion, hairstyles and photography. But if you want to take the throwback trend a step further, you can also recreate the visual styles of the 1990s and early 2000s using ChatGPT.

#2: 1990s holiday photograph: Turn my photo into a candid holiday photograph from the 1990s. Preserve my face and identity. Give me authentic 1990s vacation clothing and place me in a sunny travel setting. Use the characteristics of a consumer film camera, including slightly washed-out highlights, warm colours, analogue grain, imperfect framing and natural candid body language. Make it look like a genuine family vacation photograph.

#3: 1990s Bollywood-style portrait: Turn my uploaded photo into a glamorous 1990s Indian film-inspired portrait. Preserve my facial identity and natural features. Give me authentic 1990s Indian fashion, hairstyle and accessories. Use dramatic studio lighting, rich but slightly faded colours, soft focus and realistic analogue film grain. The photograph should feel inspired by a 1990s Bollywood magazine or film publicity shoot, without looking like a modern photograph with a vintage filter.

#4: Early-2000s Y2K fashion shoot: Transform my uploaded photo into an early-2000s Y2K fashion editorial. Keep my facial features, identity and natural appearance recognisable. Dress me in authentic Y2K fashion featuring denim, metallic details, statement accessories and glossy textures. Use bright studio lighting, a slightly cool colour palette and the visual style of an early-2000s fashion magazine. Add subtle digital-camera noise while keeping the image realistic.

#5: 2000s pop-star photoshoot: Turn my uploaded photo into an early-2000s pop-star promotional photoshoot. Preserve my facial identity and natural features. Give me authentic Y2K fashion, glossy makeup and period-appropriate accessories. Use dramatic studio lighting, metallic and pastel elements, soft-focus effects and the slightly artificial quality of early digital photography. Make it look like a promotional photograph from around 2003–2006.