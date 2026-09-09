Will the Clarity Act pass? Crypto firms and banks battle ahead of Senate vote

Crypto and banking groups are stepping up their fight over a major cryptocurrency bill ahead of a key Senate vote. The battle over the Clarity Act has continued during the US congressional summer recess, with crypto companies and banking groups taking their campaigns directly to senators in their home states. Reuters reported that both sides are using the recess to build public support and pressure lawmakers before the Senate vote next week. Crypto firms and banks battle over the Clarity Act ahead of the Senate vote. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

The Senate is set to hold a key procedural vote on September 15. The vote could determine whether the Clarity Act moves forward. However, the bill faces an uncertain future because Democrats and some Republicans have raised concerns about its safeguards and possible impact on the banking system, Reuters reported.

Crypto companies say the bill would finally give the industry clear legal rules. The Clarity Act aims to address long-standing uncertainty over how digital assets are regulated. It would define which crypto tokens should be treated as securities or commodities and determine which regulators would oversee them, according to Reuters.

The crypto industry has spent hundreds of millions of dollars pushing for the bill. Crypto companies and supporters have made the Clarity Act a major political priority. The industry believes clearer rules would give crypto businesses a stronger legal foundation in the US.

The White House is strongly supporting the Clarity Act. President Donald Trump campaigned on making the US more friendly to the cryptocurrency industry. Reuters reported that Trump sought crypto industry support during his presidential campaign and promised policies favorable to the roughly $2 trillion cryptocurrency market.

Crypto companies are worried that they could lose their chance to pass the bill this year. The industry is concerned about the upcoming November midterm elections, as polls show Democrats could retake control of the House of Representatives. Crypto companies believe a change in House control could make it much harder to pass the legislation.

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The crypto industry has already built significant political influence. Crypto firms have spent at least $190 million on the 2026 US elections, Reuters reported. Supporters say their current campaign also shows that crypto voters are becoming an increasingly important political group.

Banking industry pushes back Banks strongly oppose parts of the crypto legislation. While crypto companies say the Clarity Act is necessary to give businesses legal certainty, banking groups argue that some parts of the bill could create risks for traditional banks.

The Independent Community Bankers of America is lobbying senators in their home states. The ICBA has been fighting the stablecoin-related provision and has mobilised local bankers across the country. Its members are meeting senators in their home offices to explain their concerns.

Crypto group targets Senator Warnock in Georgia Crypto advocates are also trying to change the position of Democratic senators. In Georgia, Stand With Crypto is focusing on Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who voted against advancing the Clarity Act from the Senate Banking Committee.

The key question now is whether the two sides can influence enough senators before September 15. Crypto companies are pushing for the bill by highlighting legal certainty, jobs and America's position in the global crypto industry. Banks and their allies are warning about consumer safeguards, money laundering risks and the possible impact of stablecoins on traditional lending.

The Clarity Act therefore faces a difficult path in the Senate. With Democrats demanding stronger protections and some Republicans also expressing concerns, the bill must win enough bipartisan support to reach the 60 votes needed in the Senate. Reuters reported that analysts currently see its chances as slim.