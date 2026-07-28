MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed that the probe into the alleged assault on doctors at a municipal hospital in Dombivli by Shiv Sena councillor Ramesh Mhatre earlier this month be transferred to a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officer within two days, and victims and witnesses be provided adequate security. HC hands over Dombivli doctor assault probe to DCP-rank officer

The direction was issued after a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad found that there had been no progress in the investigation over the preceding few days.

“What has the police done in the last 3-4 days? And why should we not change the IO (investigating officer)? They tried to present the accused before the court via a video conference call. That’s their sign of respect towards the accused,” the judges said.

Referring to Mhatre, the court said, “You are for the public and you have to serve the public. Why do you behave like this? Why do you beat the public? Those are your voters. This is very surprising. The person goes to the voters to ask for votes, then he beats people up after getting elected. People vote for you to become their representatives but after getting elected you break their heads with files and chairs? Is this how elected representatives behave?”

Mhatre, a councillor in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), is accused of assaulting doctors and nurses at the Shastri Nagar Municipal Hospital on July 6 following a dispute. He surrendered on July 19, and was arrested along with three co-accused – Ramesh Pawar, Pramod Nikam and Akshay Karande.

On July 14, a magistrate’s court in Kalyan granted bail to all four accused. But on July 18, the high court took suo motu cognisance of the bail order and stayed the same, saying it was “unjustified” as 18 criminal cases had been registered against Mhatre over the past 36 years. All four accused are currently in judicial custody.

On Monday, the state government informed the court that the IO had already been changed to a senior police inspector and the DCP of zone III, Kalyan, would be appointed within two days to carry out the remaining investigation. While statements of the victims, three nurses, and two senior medical officers had been recorded, 10 more witnesses remained to be examined, the government told the court.

Senior advocate Abad Ponda, appearing for Mhatre, urged the court to grant him regular bail on health grounds, saying he had surrendered before the police as directed by the court, spent 20 days in custody, and was willing to even remain outside Maharashtra till the probe was completed.

“I am now in the court’s hands. We want you to decide the future of my case. The message has gone down very hard and the lesson that was to be learnt, has been learnt by everyone including my client. We have learnt the lesson and in the toughest way. With folded hands, I am seeking relief today. Consider the fact that he is 73-year-old with one kidney,” Ponda said.

The court, however, remarked that Mhatre’s conduct at the hospital did not seem to be aligned with his old age and health conditions.

“Have you seen the videos? His action was quick and violent. That time his vitals were okay. He is seen almost jumping off a table, snatching the phone from the female doctor and then slapping her,” the bench said while rejecting the prayer for bail.

Advocate Akshay Bhalerao, appearing for one of the victim doctors, told the court that his client continued to receive threats and had fled the city out of fear. The court expressed concern over the security of the medical officer and directed that he and other witnesses be provided police protection. The court also directed the registry to inform the concerned district judge to record the doctor’s statement.

The next hearing is scheduled on July 31, when the newly appointed DCP is expected to submit a status report on progress of investigation in the case.