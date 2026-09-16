Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of Asian Games 2026 as India hand surprise call-up to uncapped spinner

India have suffered a significant injury blow ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, with mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of the continental event after sustaining a side strain during the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan. Uncapped leg-spinning all-rounder Vipraj Nigam has been named as his replacement in the Indian squad. Varun Chakaravarthy in action against Afghanistan. (Rahul Singh)

Chakaravarthy picked up the injury during the first T20I against Afghanistan in New Delhi, where he nevertheless managed to complete his full quota of four overs. The 35-year-old returned figures of 1/16 in an economical spell before experiencing discomfort that subsequently required medical assessment.

The BCCI initially confirmed that Chakaravarthy would miss the remaining two matches of the Afghanistan series but stopped short of clarifying his availability for the Asian Games. His withdrawal from the continental event has now extended what has been another frustrating spell on the sidelines for the spinner.

“Varun Chakaravarthy experienced sudden-onset discomfort in his left lateral abdominal region while bowling his third over in the first T20I. Scans have revealed a side strain, and he has subsequently been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is,” the BCCI said in its statement. Chakaravarthy still managed to finish his spell against Afghanistan despite the problem, conceding only 16 runs and delivering 12 dot balls. India went on to win the opening encounter by seven wickets.

Vipraj Nigam earns maiden India call-up The latest setback has opened up the door for Vipraj Nigam, who is yet to make his senior international debut. The young leg-spinner has been drafted into India’s Asian Games squad in place of Chakaravarthy, handing him his first opportunity at the senior international level.

Ravi Bishnoi, meanwhile, came into the playing XI in Chakarvarthy’s absence for the second T20I against Afghanistan. Bishnoi had also replaced the mystery spinner earlier in the year after Chakaravarthy suffered a hamstring injury during India’s T20I against England. The Asian Games setback continues a difficult few months on the fitness front for Chakaravarthy. He had suffered a left-foot injury during the 2026 IPL and underwent rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence before returning to international cricket. His comeback was subsequently interrupted again in England, where an MRI revealed a Grade 2 left-hamstring injury after the third T20I at Trent Bridge.

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That injury ruled him out of India’s subsequent T20I series in Zimbabwe and sent him back to the Centre of Excellence for further rehabilitation. His appearance against Afghanistan, therefore, marked his return after roughly two months away from the Indian side, only for another injury to strike almost immediately. The latest problem means Chakaravarthy will now miss one of India’s major assignments this year. The 2026 Asia Games are being staged in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, with Vipraj now getting the opportunity to step into the senior spinner’s place as India prepare for their title defence.