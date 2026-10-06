Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s World Cup-winning captain, steps down after 10 years: ‘Team in a good place; I’ve done my duty’

One of India's longest-serving women's team captains, Harmanpreet Kaur, on Tuesday, stepped down as the all-format skipper, saying that her duty was done and that she can go back to playing the sport for the love of the game again. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur poses for photographs with Gold medal after winning the women's final T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka (PTI)

The announcement came after a BCCI review meeting in Guwahati, where the women's team's trajectory over the last few months was evaluated. The meeting was attended by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, and head coach Amol Muzumdar.

It was back in 2012, in an Asia Cup match against Pakistan in Guangzhou, when she first led the Indian team, in the T20 format. She officially took over the role in the format in 2016, and was elevated to a full-time ODI leadership role in 2022 after the retirement of Mithali Raj, before becoming the all-format leader in 2023.

"Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team across all formats," she posted on her Instagram account.

"This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life," Harmanpreet said in a lengthy statement.

"Now, I'm ready to play for the love of the game again. Captaincy ends. The journey continues," she added.