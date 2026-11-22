The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has invoked rarely used provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to investigate the six Indian citizens arrested across India for allegedly facilitating drug transactions in the United States, people aware of the investigation said. India News

Sections 12 and 24 of the act empower the federal agency to act against individuals in India who engage in or control drug trade involving substances sourced and supplied on foreign soil.

Section 12 of the NDPS act prohibits external dealings in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances without prior authorisation from the central government. It specifically bars any person from engaging in or controlling trade in which such substances are obtained outside India and supplied to another person outside India, unless authorised by the government. Section 24 prescribes rigorous imprisonment of 10 to 20 years, along with a fine of ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh, for violating this provision. Officials said the provision has not been used in more than a decade at least.

On Friday, NCB announced that in a joint operation with the US Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), named Operation Monsoon Thunder, they arrested six people who were the part of an Indian module of a transnational drug trafficking network allegedly supplying psychotropic substances and opioid medicines to consumers across the United States.

“The drugs were sourced and delivered within the US, while the Indian operators received commissions via hawala on each transaction. The drugs did not come to India nor were they directly handling it. They were taking orders and supplying it to users across the US. They are part of an organised transnational network,” an official aware of the matter said.

While DEA is identifying the source and the recipients, NCB officials in India are investigating the links of the six arrested Indian citizens – Arti Soni(32), Tej Deepak Jaiswal(30), Deepak Kumar Tiwari(39), Jaswant Yash(29), Talabathula Manoj(27) and Abdul Mutallib(28).

The joint operation was conducted between November 4 and 13 in Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow following intelligence shared between the two agencies. NCB’s probe has revealed that the network allegedly handled nearly 3,000 parcels containing close to 500,000 tablets between June 2022 and November 2026.

Union home minister Amit Shah lauded the agencies for their success during the operation.

“Heartiest congratulations to the NCB and the US DEA on the exemplary success of Operation Monsoon Thunder, jointly launched to scuttle cross-border drug trafficking. The arrests made and seizures effected in India and the US under this campaign stand as a testament to the power of the India-US partnership in curbing the menace of drugs,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor also commended. “A great example of the U.S.-India partnership in action! Under Operation Monsoon Thunder, India’s @narcoticsbureau, in close coordination with the U.S. @DEAHQ, disrupted a transnational drug trafficking network supplying illegal drugs to consumers across the United States - and apprehended six individuals. Thank you, Home Minister @AmitShah, for your leadership,” he wrote on X.

NCB has shared a database of more than 59,000 records with DEA, which include transaction details, information about previous consignments, delivery addresses, US Postal Service (USPS) tracking numbers and the types of drugs involved.

The probe so far has revealed that Manoj, had studied at Cleveland State University in Ohio but was deported to India in January 2024 for illegally trading in narcotics and controlled prescription medications there. Jaiswal ,who holds an MBA degree and runs a pharmacy in Lucknow, while Arti Son is a Mathematics graduate and into event management. Tiwari works as a salesman for Jaiswal’s pharmacy while Mutallib runs a dairy farm in West Bengal. The sixth accused, Jaswant, is an electrician.

“They are all being questioned. Manoj, who was deported from the US appears to be a key link. They did not directly touch the drugs but were handling everything and were in touch with all buyers and suppliers. Multiple channels were used to transfer payments to Indian operators. These included Venmo, a US-based digital payment application, bank accounts held in the names of other people, UPI, cryptocurrency and hawala channels,” the official said, adding the network maintained details of consignments and consumers in shared digital records, including Google Sheets. Orders were received by Indian operators through digital communication platforms such as Telegram, Skype and WhatsApp, while consignments were dispatched through postal and other delivery channels, including the USPS, by the network’s US-based operators.

Over the past year, NCB and DEA have shared intelligence and conducted joint ops(even simultaneous raids) in their respective areas of jurisdiction. Earlier this month(November 1 and 2), the chiefs of the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) and the United States Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) met in New Delhi to strengthen bilateral counter narcotics cooperation, enforce joint intelligence sharing and coordinated action.