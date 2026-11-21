At least 17 people have died and around 600 have been hospitalised in connection with the suspected consumption of adulterated liquor in Chandel district, Manipur, excise commissioner Hungyo Worshang said on Saturday. Those seated in the sofa (Left to Right) Themthing Ngashangva, IGP; Hungyo Worshang, Commissioner (Excise); Dr N. Hemantakumar, Director( Health); and Dr Dinesh, State Mission Director, National Heath Mission (NHM) (HT Sourced Photo) more

Manipur inspector general of police (IGP), Zone I, Themthing Ngasangvah said at least six people had been arrested in connection with the incident following reports of deaths in Chakpikarong sub-division and adjoining areas of Chandel district.

Worshang told the media at the auditorium of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in Imphal that teams from the district administration, police, excise and health departments had conducted field visits to the villages of Sugnu, Chakpikarong, Chandel and other affected areas following reports of deaths and hospitalisations.

The teams also visited hospitals where affected people were undergoing treatment, including District Hospital Chandel, Sub-District Hospital Sugnu, CHC Chakpikarong, Shija Hospital, Babina Hospital, the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), to assess the situation and coordinate the response.

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“Health department officials have been deployed round the clock to monitor the patients, while 121 people were screened at Sub-District Hospital, Sugnu on Saturday. Of those screened, 40 showed mild symptoms and three exhibited serious symptoms; all 43 have been referred to RIMS for further examination,” according to a statement jointly signed by director of health services, Manipur, Nongthombam Hemantakumar and excise commissioner Hungyo Worshang.

The statement further said that 12 patients were in critical condition and admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) at Shija Hospital, Babina Hospital and JNIMS. The remaining patients were undergoing treatment at District Hospital Chandel, CHC Chakpikarong, Sub-District Hospital Sugnu, Jeevan Hospital, RIMS, JNIMS, Shija and Babina hospitals.

Police Investigation and Arrests IGP Ngasangvah said the incident involved multiple cases of illness and deaths suspected to be linked to the consumption of spurious liquor. However, the exact cause of the deaths and the presence of any toxic substances were yet to be established and remained subject to medical findings and laboratory examinations.

He said that, based on a report from the superintendent of police, Kakching, police had registered a suo motu case and arrested six individuals under sections 106(1), 274 and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The arrested persons have been identified as Khaidem Jadumani Singh (57), Kangabam Surjit Singh (40), Kangabam Ratan Singh, and hotel owner Khaidem Naoba Meitei (32), all from Sugnu, along with Ningthoujam Joykumar Singh (45) and Sagolsem Das Singh (40) from Andro.

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Medical Care and Preventive Measures As of Saturday, a total of 121 people had been screened at Sub-District Hospital, Sugnu. Of these, 40 were found to have mild symptoms, while three presented with serious symptoms. All 43 patients were referred to RIMS for further medical examination and treatment.

Approximately 600 people were admitted to various government and private hospitals, including Shija Hospital, Babina Hospital, District Hospital Chandel, CHC Chakpikarong, JNIMS and RIMS.

Health department officials and medical teams have been mobilised around the clock to monitor patients’ conditions, ensure necessary medical interventions and take preventive measures to prevent further loss of life.

Meanwhile, district administrations across the state have issued health advisories, while police have intensified their drive against the sale of country-made liquor as part of measures to prevent further incidents.

Incident Timeline and Enquiry Committee The incident was first reported on November 18, when two people from Chakpikarong in Chandel district allegedly died after consuming the suspected spurious liquor.

The death toll rose to 11 by Friday, amid reports of several others falling ill. In a statement, the superintendent of police, Chandel, clarified that the liquor was not manufactured in the district but had been procured from neighbouring Kakching district.

According to the statement, the state government on Saturday constituted a four-member high-level enquiry committee comprising the principal secretary (Transport/AR), special secretary (Home), DIG (Intelligence) and director (Health Services) to investigate the incident. The panel has been tasked with ascertaining the origin and chemical composition of the liquor, examining medical and forensic findings, identifying any regulatory or enforcement lapses, and submitting a comprehensive report within one month.