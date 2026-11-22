The Supreme Court has refused to monitor or enforce the schedule for release of Cauvery water by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, underlining that the responsibility for regulating the inter-state water-sharing arrangement rests with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), which were specifically constituted under a scheme framed pursuant to its 2018 judgment. India News

Dismissing two applications filed by Tamil Nadu seeking directions to Karnataka to make good an alleged shortfall in water releases during the current irrigation year, a bench of justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh said entertaining such pleas would effectively require the court to assume the role of the very authorities entrusted with overseeing implementation of the water-sharing arrangement.

“By instituting the present application, the applicant-State seeks, in effect, to draw this Court into the continuing process of monitoring and enforcing the release schedule, a function entrusted to the CWMA and the CWRC under the Scheme framed pursuant to this Court’s judgment dated 16th February, 2018,” justice Nath said in the judgment released on Saturday.

“Such a course would be neither warranted nor appropriate, particularly when the designated expert bodies remain seized of the matter,” the court added.

The judgment, which was pronounced on Friday and made public on Saturday, also recorded that the CWMA, at its September 24 meeting, had concluded that there was no backlog shortfall in the water releases, contrary to Tamil Nadu’s claim. The authority had subsequently directed Karnataka to maintain the stipulated daily average flows, with compliance to be monitored by the CWRC and the CWMA.

The Cauvery dispute between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry was adjudicated by the Supreme Court on February 16, 2018, when it modified the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s 2007 award. To facilitate implementation of that judgment, the Centre notified the Cauvery Water Management Scheme on June 1, 2018, establishing the CWMA and CWRC to oversee and regulate the water-sharing arrangements.

Under the arrangement, Karnataka is required to release 177 TMC of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in a normal year, with allocations to be proportionately adjusted in years of distress.

The court’s reasoning goes beyond rejecting Tamil Nadu’s immediate demand for additional water. It makes clear that disputes over the quantification of distress-year allocations, accumulated shortfalls and compliance with release schedules must first be examined by the statutory expert bodies, rather than brought before the court for fresh directions on disputed calculations.

Tamil Nadu had sought directions to Karnataka to implement the CWMA’s decisions of July 30 and September 8, 2026, and make good alleged shortfalls of 26.954 TMC and 16.01 TMC, respectively, at the inter-state measuring station of Billigundulu.

In its first application, Tamil Nadu sought the release of 3,500 cusecs for 15 days from Karnataka’s Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagara reservoirs, besides directions to the CWMA to monitor reservoir flows every 10 days and ensure that the stipulated monthly and 10-day releases were maintained.

The state contended that even if Karnataka complied with the July 30 directions, a shortfall of 5.379 TMC would remain. It also alleged wilful non-compliance with the CWMA’s directions and argued that a backlog ought not to be allowed to accumulate under the water-sharing scheme.

Karnataka, however, maintained that the initial deficit had been made good after adequate rainfall in the Wayanad region. It told the court that it had released 1,65,080 cusecs from its reservoirs and, despite a delay of two days in complying with the CWMA’s directions, subsequently achieved the prescribed releases. The state also pointed out that 86,797 cusecs had flowed at Billigundulu against the stipulated 45,500 cusecs.

The court noted that Tamil Nadu had fairly acknowledged this position in its response to Karnataka’s affidavit. It further observed that the release schedule operated on an annual cycle from June to May and that Tamil Nadu’s apprehension that its annual allocation might not be met was premature. Both the CWMA and CWRC have representatives from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the bench pointed out, adding that it was difficult to accept that the concerns of the lower riparian state would be disregarded by the expert bodies constituted to ensure compliance with the court’s final judgment.

The second application concerned the CWMA’s September 8 decision directing Karnataka to ensure daily average flows of 6,000 cusecs at Billigundulu for 15 days from September 9. Tamil Nadu sought enforcement of that direction and the release of an alleged shortfall of 16.01 TMC for the period between June 1 and September 9.

Karnataka disputed the allegations and maintained that it had complied with the September 8 directions, releasing water in excess of the stipulated quantity.

On the alleged accumulated shortfall, the Supreme Court said its assessment required an examination of distress conditions and flows across the entire Cauvery basin, a task falling squarely within the domain of the CWRC and CWMA.

“These authorities have been constituted precisely for this purpose and are entrusted with examining such issues, taking into account the prevailing hydrological conditions and the framework governing the sharing of Cauvery waters,” said the court, adding that it was not appropriate to issue separate directions to either state on the basis of disputed calculations.

The bench also rejected Tamil Nadu’s contention that its grievances were not being adequately addressed by the two bodies. It noted that the CWRC met every 15 days to review the prevailing situation, hear the states and issue appropriate directions.

A perusal of the minutes of the September 8 meetings of the CWRC and CWMA showed that both authorities had considered submissions from all the states, including Tamil Nadu, and specifically addressed its grievances, the court said.

Notably, the bench relied on the minutes of the CWMA’s 58th meeting held on September 24, which recorded that there was no backlog shortfall. The authority had thereafter directed Karnataka to maintain the daily average flows stipulated by the Supreme Court, with compliance to be monitored by the two bodies.

The judgment also dismissed a separate application filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), holding that Tamil Nadu’s concerns were already adequately represented before the court. It said the scope of the tribunal’s award, as affirmed and modified by the Supreme Court in 2018, could not be enlarged by entertaining claims or objections from an applicant that was not a party to the original proceedings before the tribunal.