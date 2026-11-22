The Centre’s order cancelling the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card of UK-based author and journalist Amrit Wilson failed to specify the alleged anti-India activities attributed to her, the Delhi High Court has observed, as it directed the Union government to issue a fresh show-cause notice clearly outlining the specific grounds for the cancellation. In an order released on Saturday, a bench of justice Amit Mahajan said the absence of specific reasons deprived Wilson of a meaningful opportunity to furnish an explanation. (PTI file) more

In an order released on Saturday, a bench of justice Amit Mahajan said the absence of specific reasons deprived Wilson of a meaningful opportunity to furnish an explanation.

It said the principles of natural justice were not followed in the facts and circumstances of the case. It, however, clarified that the order cancelling the OCI card would remain operative for four weeks, or until a fresh order is passed, whichever is earlier.

“A perusal of the SCN (show-cause notice) and the impugned order indicates that the same is bereft of any specific details of anti-India activities in which the petitioner was involved, thus, providing no opportunity to the petitioner to provide an explanation in respect of the same. In the given facts, this Court is of the view that principles of natural justice have not been followed,” the the bench said.

“No specific reasons have also been provided in the Counter Affidavit filed before this Court to elicit an appropriate reply by the petitioner. The rights of the petitioner under Section 7B of the Act cannot be taken without providing an appropriate opportunity to the petitioner to respond to the allegations against her. In view of the above, the respondent is directed to issue a fresh SCN, to the petitioner spelling out the specific reasons for cancellation of the petitioner’s OCI card or in case it is considered that the reasons cannot be spelled out in a document, the petitioner shall be provided the gist of the material while redacting the sensitive part of the information or permitted to inspect the material which led to the cancellation of the petitioner’s OCI card,” it added.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2023 by 82-year-old British-Indian writer and journalist Wilson against the Centre’s decision to cancel her OCI card in March 2023. The government accused her of being involved in “multiple anti-India activities” and activities with “detrimental propaganda”.

Her lawyer submitted that the Centre had not disclosed the reasons for the cancellation, even in its Counter Affidavit filed before the court, contending that the reasons could only be provided in a sealed cover. Therefore, Wilson did not get an opportunity to explain her actions or appropriately defend her case.