Dear Reader, From Sorrow and Bliss to Sophie, Standing There, Meg Mason talks about writing, motherhood, growing up in a sect and protecting her emotions from social media. more

Imagine Ann Patchett walking down her drive to throw an unread manuscript into her dustbin. Before she drops it in, she reads a few lines. And she is instantly hooked. She stands there reading beside the bin. Then she takes the manuscript back inside and stays up most of the night reading it.

The book is Meg Mason’s Sorrow and Bliss.

I had to read it. Then, of course, I got everyone in my book club to read it too.

So it was a thrill to catch Meg Mason between stops on her book tour. Her new novel, Sophie, Standing There finds Sophie newly separated and working behind the scenes at a literary festival. Here are edited excerpts of our conversation:

Can I start by asking you a very shallow question? You have an event almost every day, and in a different city. How do you manage what you wear?

Yes, please do ask. I love shallow questions! And I love fashion, and I never get to wear anything good because I’m at home writing. I just wear leggings and these knitted trousers from Uniqlo. My husband says that he never sees me in good clothes until I’ve published a book.

When I was really fretting about this tour (I didn’t want to go, and I was worried about the reception to the book), my editor said to me, and this is how well we know each other, she said, “Have you got the clothes?” And I said, “No.” And she said, “Meg, go and get the clothes, and do not talk to me until you’ve done it.” So I went and got the clothes, and then I said, “I can do the tour now.”

You have no Instagram, no social media at all. Why?

It’s emotional preservation.

I was on Instagram till about 2018, the year that I wrote a novel that was due to my publisher in December. I’d started in January, and I knew by that February that it was no good.

I was so sad and broken, and I didn’t know how to start again. I noticed that I was wasting a lot of, not even time, but emotion, on Instagram.

One day I realized I had a parasocial relationship with this woman who sold skincare. I would go on my phone four times a day and have an emotional response to this woman because her holidays were amazing, her kids were really cute, you know the whole thing. And she didn’t even know I was alive.

I would come off my phone and my mood had dipped. And I was like, that is emotion that I could be using on my novel.

And then on top of that, I’m writing captions. I’m not naturally good at it, so I’m trying to construct sentences for Instagram. I should be constructing sentences for a novel.

So I just got rid of all of it. For about three days, I would reach for my phone, just involuntarily. After three days there was no reason to do it. All of those people, all of those voices, all of the skincare influencers just left, and I had all of this time and all of this spare emotion, and I started writing Sorrow and Bliss again.

I’m trying to picture dinner at your house, you with your husband and two daughters. What happens if someone gets their phone out?

Our rule is that if you have to be on your phone, you treat it like smoking. You can’t do it at the table. It’s disgusting and it’s contagious. If you get your phone out at a restaurant at the table, everyone else will get their phone out. And I would never leave a cigarette smoldering in an ashtray in the middle of the table while I’m eating dinner with my children. So you need to leave the room to use it and come back when you’ve had your dirty habit.

You were nearly old enough for college when you started reading for pleasure. What was it like coming to books at that age?

When you’re growing up and you don’t read, but all your friends read, and all the good girls in your class read, and the parents brag about reading, and the teachers act as though the good children read, you acquire a sense of shame about the fact you don’t read. You keep it quiet, because shame is not something you want to admit to, and you feel like kind of a dunce. But I didn’t want to read. I just didn’t. I wanted to be outside, and I wanted to be drawing, and I wanted to be at The Body Shop trying all the lip balms. I just had no reason to read, but I did still carry that shame, and shame is very tenacious. It’s not an emotion; it’s a narrative. It’s a story you write about yourself, and then you gather information to strengthen that story all through your life.

So even to this day, I’ll be in a room full of authors who, obviously, have all been reading since they were babies, and I’ll feel really embarrassed that I don’t know the books they’re talking about, or I know the book and I haven’t read it.

But the positive in it is that once I did start reading, I got the joy of discovery because I wasn’t just reading set texts from school. Jane Austen leads you on to this person, and eventually you get to Nancy Mitford, and so it was this beautiful, pure joy.

When I had my first daughter, she sort of taught herself to read when she was really young, and I was like, “Oh, that’s my doing. I’m so proud, because I read her lots of books.” Then my next daughter came along. She was dyslexic and didn’t learn to read for a long time, and lots of people were like, “Oh, are you worried? Are you stressed that she won’t love books?” And I’m like, “She’ll find her way. It doesn’t matter if she doesn’t start reading till she’s thirty. Humans love story, and there’s plenty of time.”

In Sophie, Standing There, Sophie and her brother grow up in a sect, and you’ve said you also grew up in one in New Zealand. Is that something you might write more about?

Absolutely not. Even the fact that I’ve written about it this time makes me feel a bit sick.

The sect we grew up in wasn’t very extreme, and it definitely wasn’t a cult, but it does shape you. As Sophie says, it’s your whole childhood. Some of it’s funny, and I can tell a funny story, but I notice in my life how seldom I’ve talked about it. And I’ve never written about it, because it just is too hard to explain to anyone.

People are very quick to judge: the major misconception is that the minute you leave, you run off and do all of these naughty things. You start drinking. But most of us don’t drink, or even look at a horoscope, because you’ve been so inculcated with the idea that these things are evil that it shapes you forever.

I knew I would have to talk about it when the book came out, and it was my choice to put it in. I wasn’t planning it, but I was trying to differentiate Sophie from her workmates and her friends: “she doesn’t swear,” it turns out she doesn’t drink, and she’s never been drunk, and she hasn’t seen all of these movies, and she started reading late. And then I got to the point where I needed to explain why, and that was the only reason I could think of that was true to me. I went back and forth, because it is a really personal thing.

What is your writing day like ?

I’m hyper-conscientious, so I would never take a day off, but that doesn’t mean I produce something every single day. People will say, oh, do you set yourself a word count? But I’ve learned that sometimes the most valuable thing you can do in a writing day is delete 500 words, or you might spend the whole day and produce a hundred, and they’re brilliant and they shape the rest of the novel. To me, a word count is a false measure.

Writing to me is about observing and noticing everything, and starting broad and then making it smaller and smaller and smaller until it feels really specific. And in terms of collecting things, my husband thinks I’m insane, because I’m constantly voice-noting myself or writing things down, things that occur to me when I’m doing something else.

And finally, what are two books we might enjoy?

I read a book called The Palm House by Gwendoline Riley, which I absolutely loved. It’s all set in one day. It’s a story of a friendship, and it’s so detailed. It’s not very long. It’s just so clever.

Also I can recommend a book that informed Sophie, Standing There, it’s called Unless by Carol Shields. I won’t give anything away, but when you read it, you’ll see where I got all my ideas from, because it’s there. I just copied it, basically.

If you’re new to Meg Mason, I’d start where I did, with Sorrow and Bliss, for the pure pleasure of the narrator’s snarky irreverent voice. What stayed with me was how one character’s mental illness colors everything in their families. Then You Be Mother for more on families and motherhood. And Sophie, Standing There for a look at modern loneliness and the celebrity culture.

As for me, I’m about to start Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, fashionably late to the party everyone else is already at. But more on that next week. Until then, happy reading!

Sonya Dutta Choudhury is a Mumbai-based journalist, founder of Sonya’s Book Box, and a teacher of Storytelling in Business. Got a knot in your life, a dilemma at work, or a reading slump you can’t shake? Send your questions and book requests to sonyasbookbox@gmail.com, and she promises to give each one her most earnest consideration.