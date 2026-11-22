Dhaka, Myanmar has termed the ASEAN leaders' assessment of its implementation of a five-point peace plan "unfair and imbalanced", accusing the regional bloc of disregarding its views and denying it equal rights and representation as a member state. Myanmar calls ASEAN review of peace plan 'unfair and imbalanced', questions bloc's treatment more

In a statement issued on Saturday, Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the review and recommendations adopted at the ASEAN Summit in Manila on November 15 did not adequately reflect the positive measures undertaken by the country.

"Although ASEAN has yet to reach a consensus, Myanmar continues to engage bilaterally with individual ASEAN Member States," the ministry said, expressing appreciation to members that had extended support and assistance in recognition of what it described as positive developments in the country.

The statement comes after ASEAN leaders reiterated their concern over insufficient progress in implementing the five-point peace plan agreed upon in April 2021 following the military takeover in Myanmar.

They also extended restrictions on the country's leadership attending the bloc's summits, saying the ban would remain until there was meaningful progress in implementing the plan.

Under the arrangement, Myanmar can be represented at ASEAN summits only by a non-political representative, such as a career diplomat.

The five-point consensus calls for an immediate cessation of violence, dialogue among all parties, an ASEAN special envoy to facilitate mediation, a visit by the envoy to Myanmar to meet all parties, and humanitarian assistance through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management.

The conflict in Myanmar has continued since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, triggering widespread protests, a military crackdown and an armed resistance movement.

ASEAN's five-point consensus was adopted in April 2021 in an attempt to end the violence and facilitate a peaceful resolution to the crisis. However, the bloc has repeatedly expressed frustration over the lack of progress in its implementation.

Rejecting criticism of its handling of the conflict, Myanmar said it had continued to cooperate with ASEAN's suggestions and recommendations while safeguarding its national interests and sovereignty.

The ministry asserted that "there are no political prisoners" in the country, maintaining that individuals were serving sentences under existing laws.

The statement also defended the government's security operations, saying it had undertaken only measures necessary to safeguard the country's sovereignty and protect its people, while exercising "utmost restraint" and employing minimum force in accordance with domestic laws and applicable Rules of Engagement.

The ministry criticised ASEAN for what it described as inconsistent adherence to the principles of sovereignty, equality, non-interference and consensus-based decision-making enshrined in the ASEAN Charter.

It said Myanmar's views and suggestions had repeatedly been disregarded and its equal rights and full representation as an ASEAN member denied.

Questioning the continued restrictions on its leadership's participation in ASEAN summits, the ministry said such treatment was discriminatory and inconsistent with the bloc's charter and established practices.

The statement came amid renewed international scrutiny of Myanmar, with the International Court of Justice in The Hague having delivered a landmark judgment last week finding the country responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya during the 2017 military clearance operations in northern Rakhine State.

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