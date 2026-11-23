Israeli settlers carried out a spate of violent raids on Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank on Saturday and Sunday, drawing strong condemnation from several top Israeli leaders, including Yashar Party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, who denounced the violence as "Jewish terrorism". Several vehicles were set on fire during the settler attack in the West Bank. (REUTERS) more

The Times of Israel reported that a dozen vehicles and several houses were torched as settlers attacked the villages of Deir al-Sudan, Deir Abu Mash’al and Kafr Malik. The settlers also spray-painted graffiti and were seen stealing goods from stalls owned by Palestinians. The Israeli police on Sunday said that it had opened investigations into the incidents of arson, vandalism and property damage.

The incident came amid an uptick in settler violence against Palestinians. Caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has been accused of taking little action against settler attacks as it pushes the expansion of Israeli settlements in the territory.

Israeli leaders denounce "Jewish terrorism" Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot, who has been given the mandate to form the next Israeli government, condemned the attack, saying they were "acts of Jewish terrorism, and we must call them by their name."

"Extremist groups that set fire to vehicles and homes are undermining regional stability, putting lives at risk and doing grave damage to Israel’s national security and foreign relations," he was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the attack as "despicable", saying violence by the Jewish population in the West Bank was an assault on "God himself".

"There is no room for ambiguity here – violence by Jewish extremists against innocent people and communities in the West Bank — Judea and Samaria — or anywhere else, is despicable and deserves strong condemnation," he was quoted by Times of Israel, adding that the settlers did not represent Israel.

Opposition leader Naftali Bennett echoed Eisenkot's remarks, saying, "Jewish terrorism is completely contrary to the moral values of Judaism." He also called the violence a "resounding failure" of the outgoing Netanyahu government that was tarnishing Israel's reputation and threatening the future of Israeli settlements.

Israeli ministers respond Eisenkot blamed far-right ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich for bringing the West Bank “to the brink of unchecked anarchy” and urged authorities to stop the perpetrators. Ben Gvir dismissed Eisenkot's allegations and accused him of “selling out Israel’s security” to clinch the support of Arab-led parties to form the next government.

Gideon Saar, Israel’s foreign minister in the caretaker government, condemned the settler attacks but called the perpetrators "a handful of extremists." Yisrael Ganz, the head of the Binyamin Regional Council settlement municipal authority, condemned the violence but also criticised Israeli politicians of calling it "Jewish terrorism", accusing them of using the language of anti-Israel campaigns.

However, Agriculture Minister and former Shin Bet chief Avi Dichter described the attackers as “a group of lawbreakers at best and terrorists at worst" and echoed Eisenkot's call for action, according to The Times of Israel.

Rising settler violence in West Bank About three million Palestinians and about 500,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, which Israel occupied in 1967 during a war with neighbouring Arab states. Much of the international community considers Israel's occupation of the West Bank illegal.

Despite this, Israel has tightened its hold on the West Bank by expanding settler communities. The number of such attacks surged after the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, that triggered a devastating two-year war. The attacks have sparked widespread international backlash, with critics accusing the government of condoning and even encouraging the violence that has displaced dozens of Palestinian families.

On average, there have been more than 50 settler attacks each week this year, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The most serious incident occurred on November 16 when a 72-year-old Palestinian woman was shot and killed, and five other Palestinians, including a child, were injured during an attack involving armed settlers.