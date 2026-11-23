Authorities in Istanbul have launched a search operation for a lioness spotted roaming near the city’s outskirts, with police and animal welfare teams working to locate the animal. The sighting was reported on Sunday evening in Uskumrukoy, an affluent neighbourhood on the European side of Istanbul. Turkish officials confirmed the incident on Monday after surveillance footage captured the big cat moving through the area. Turkish gendarmerie officers block a road as police and animal welfare teams search for a lioness spotted roaming in Sariyer district in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. (AP) more

“The location of the lion has been identified, and the necessary care is being taken to capture it alive,” stated a statement by Istanbul governor’s office on social media.

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According to AP, images released by Demiroren news agency showed the lioness wandering across a patch of grass. Its origins remain unknown, although some media outlets have speculated that it may have escaped from a private residence nearby. Meanwhile, the Istanbul chief public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to trace the animal’s owner.

Search teams from the National Parks Directorate, along with specialist veterinarians,have joined the operation. Equipped with thermal imaging technology, they are combing the forested stretch where the lioness was last believed to be. Local resident Arda Koc also joined the search and said he spotted the animal during the operation.

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“I took my car and went out for a drive hoping to see it,” Arda Koc said, reported AP citing Cumhuriyet newspaper. “While I was driving, it suddenly jumped out in front of me. At first I was scared. After that, I immediately notified the gendarmerie.”

People living in the area have been warned of the danger with police patrolling areas in the neighborhood.

Turkey has increasingly emerged as a major transit point for the smuggling of wildlife, with traffickers taking advantage of its extensive air connections to countries across Africa and Asia. The scale of the problem came to light in December 2024, when a baby gorilla was found aboard a flight travelling from Nigeria to Thailand during a stopover at Istanbul Airport and subsequently rescued.