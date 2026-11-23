Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.
‘Honoured to return’: Reinstated Jensen Huang vows to lead Nvidia with ‘greatest humility’
Emphasising the significance of the responsibility, Jensen Huang said he would take the role with greatest humility and renewed commitment.
Jensen Huang has expressed gratitude to the Nvidia board, employees, shareholders and global partners following his reinstatement, saying he is “honoured to return” to lead the technology giant.
Emphasising the significance of the responsibility, Huang said he would take the role with “greatest humility and renewed commitment”, as Nvidia stands at the forefront of what he described as a new industrial revolution.
“I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang in a statement released by Nvidia.
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Deep Dive
He also thanked chair Harvey Jones, CFO Colette Kress and the company’s executive team, for their leadership during the period.
“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period," he further said.
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“I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work,” Huang said.