“I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang in a statement released by Nvidia.

Emphasising the significance of the responsibility, Huang said he would take the role with “greatest humility and renewed commitment”, as Nvidia stands at the forefront of what he described as a new industrial revolution.

Jensen Huang has expressed gratitude to the Nvidia board, employees, shareholders and global partners following his reinstatement, saying he is “honoured to return” to lead the technology giant.

He also thanked chair Harvey Jones, CFO Colette Kress and the company’s executive team, for their leadership during the period.

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period," he further said.

ALSO READ: Nvidia stock surges 27% as Jensen Huang returns as CEO after board reverses resignation decision

“I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work,” Huang said.