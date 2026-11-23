CrowdStrike announced on Monday that it will acquire cybersecurity company Zscaler in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $43.9 billion. The deal is one of the largest cybersecurity acquisitions on record. CrowdStrike to acquire cybersecurity firm Zscaler in a $43.9 billion all-stock deal. (Bloomberg / Benjamin Fanjoy) more

The acquisition will help CrowdStrike expand its presence in network security and offer a wider range of cybersecurity services to businesses.

The deal comes at a time when the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) is increasing cybersecurity risks. AI tools are helping hackers identify software weaknesses and exploit them more quickly.

As cyber threats increase, businesses are looking for better security tools that can identify attacks, contain threats and respond to cyber incidents across their computer systems.

Recent technology outages and security weaknesses in widely used Java and PHP software have also increased concerns among businesses about the safety of their systems.

The acquisition will bring together CrowdStrike's device security services and Zscaler's network security platform. This will allow the combined company to offer businesses a wider range of security products through a single provider.

Deal details and share prices Under the agreement, Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike for every Zscaler share they own. The offer values each Zscaler share at $260.41. This represents a 34% premium over Zscaler's last closing share price.

Following the completion of the deal, CrowdStrike shareholders are expected to own approximately 84% of the combined company.

Zscaler shares jumped more than 13% in premarket trading on Monday after the announcement. However, CrowdStrike shares fell more than 8% in premarket trading.

Also read: Anthropic and Nvidia shares jump in premarket trading as AI stocks rebound after Nasdaq's worst week since 2020

Leadership and deal timeline CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz will lead the combined company after the acquisition is completed.

Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry will continue to lead the Zscaler business and will also join CrowdStrike's board of directors, according to CNBC.

The two companies will continue operating separately until the acquisition is completed. The deal is expected to close in the second half of CrowdStrike's fiscal year 2028.

CrowdStrike's business outlook and revenue CrowdStrike said the acquisition would increase its total addressable market (TAM) by more than $185 billion. The combined company is expected to have more than $10 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) when the deal closes.

Annual recurring revenue refers to the income a company expects to receive regularly from subscriptions and ongoing contracts. Separately, CrowdStrike forecast fourth-quarter sales of between $1.638 billion and $1.644 billion.

This forecast is higher than analysts' average sales estimate of $1.62 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG. CrowdStrike expects adjusted profit of 36 cents per share for the fourth quarter, which is in line with analysts' estimates.

Zscaler's latest financial results Zscaler reported a 20% increase in revenue to $949.3 million in its first quarter. The company's revenue was higher than analysts' estimate of $938 million, according to the figures reported by CNBC.

Zscaler also reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, beating analysts' estimate of $1.16 per share.