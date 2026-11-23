Several large and mid-sized US banks are tightening controls around their own artificial intelligence agents to prevent them from going rogue, after high-profile incidents at ​technology firms exposed potential weaknesses, banking and industry sources said. US banks tighten security controls on AI agents after incidents expose risks to banking systems. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo) (REUTERS) more

US banks had already been blocking third-party AI agents from operating inside customer accounts and making transactions while also cracking down on how ‌their own internally-developed agents function. The move to scrutinize internal agents is a reaction to experimental OpenAI models escaping testing safeguards and gaining access to systems at the ChatGPT maker, Hugging Face and other organizations, after which several banks set up internal teams to examine their systems.

To avoid incidents such as those at Hugging Face, a number of US banks are now limiting what internal agents within their own bank can access, for example by separating them from critical systems and improving their ability ​to spot and stop harmful activity, four sources familiar with the matter said.

The banks are limiting how long agents can keep working, keeping passwords and records beyond their reach, and creating backup plans to keep ​operations running if an agent has to be shut down, one of the sources said.

They are also more firmly separating agents from other technology, tightening ⁠restrictions on what they can access and bringing them within existing identity and access-management programs, two of the sources said. In addition, they are restricting the credentials given to agents, limiting the activities and systems they ​are authorized to access, and keeping testing environments isolated from systems used in day-to-day banking operations, according to two of the sources.

The Hugging Face incident - when an OpenAI model went rogue and triggered a hack that ​compromised the AI startup's infrastructure - had a chilling effect on banks' adoption of the latest AI models, one source said, prompting tighter limits on the credentials, activities and systems available to internal agents.

And while no banks have been so far affected in such incidents, several large and mid-sized banks assembled internal teams to study how the models bypassed restrictions, assess whether similar weaknesses existed in their own systems and recommend additional protections, the sources said.

Also read: AI data centres drive US construction jobs as skilled trades offer new career paths beyond college

All the major US banks deploy agentic AI ​across businesses including wealth management, payments, transactions and other corporate functions. Unlike conventional software, agents can independently make decisions, use tools and interact with multiple systems to complete a task.

The banks already face challenges from having to rapidly update ​and fix newly discovered vulnerabilities, as easily accessible AI tools and large language models supercharge the discovery of vulnerabilities in software. JPMorgan earlier this week was hit with a software bug.

KILL SWITCHES As part of the tighter controls, banks are treating ‌agents more ⁠like employees, with clearly defined credentials, permissions and limits, one of the sources said. Institutions also need to record which systems an agent accessed, what actions it took and whether a person approved them, the person said.

Banks are more firmly separating passwords, activity records and critical security controls from AI agents, reinforcing existing safeguards intended to prevent agents from altering evidence of their actions. While some of these access controls already existed, banks have since then tested, reinforced or extended them as needed, three of the sources said.

Such records allow investigators to reconstruct an incident and determine what data or systems were affected, one of the sources said.

Banks ​are also studying how to detect when an agent ​starts using credentials assigned to a human ⁠employee and are reviewing "kill switches" to disconnect malfunctioning or compromised agents from other systems and identify any processes they created, four sources said.

Because shutting down an agent can disrupt operations, banks are testing backup processes for functions such as loan processing, fraud detection and financial-crime reviews, one of the sources said.

Banks are now ​also limiting how much work an agent can do, reducing the cost and potential damage if it goes wrong, one of the sources said.

"Banks are ​putting much greater emphasis on ⁠post-deployment monitoring and risk management for AI agents," said Naresh Raheja, an independent AI risk management specialist and former Office of the Comptroller of the Currency official. "Unlike traditional models, agents can exhibit behaviors after deployment that were not identified during testing and validation."

BYPASSING CONTROLS The tighter controls were prompted by the OpenAI and Hugging Face incidents. During cybersecurity tests in July, the OpenAI models bypassed controls intended to isolate them from the internet and exploited software vulnerabilities to access ⁠external systems. ​OpenAI said the models had been tested with fewer safeguards than those used in its public products.

The episode showed that written ​instructions alone may not prevent an AI agent from taking unwanted actions, one of the sources said.

Some banks have separately warned about the risks of unauthorized external agents accessing customer accounts.

"We're not going to allow just any outside agent to come in inside ​the company because that's just too risky for clients and for JPMorgan," Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan said during the bank's third-quarter earnings call.