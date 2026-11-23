US President Donald Trump has blamed Democrats and Iran for keeping oil prices elevated, claiming that voters failed to understand the consequences of their decisions in the November 3 midterm elections. In a lengthy post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump also sought credit for the recent decline in global crude prices, insisting that he had predicted the market movement months earlier. Trump linked falling oil prices and market movements to the midterm elections, while accusing Democrats and Iran of contributing to higher crude prices. (Bloomberg) more

The President's remarks come amid continuing uncertainty over the US-Israel war against Iran, renewed attacks on shipping in the Gulf and growing speculation about a possible return to full-scale military confrontation.

Despite the geopolitical tensions, international oil prices have declined for three consecutive weeks, with recovering crude shipments from the Middle East and expectations of a global supply surplus weighing on the market.

Trump says he predicted oil price decline before midterm elections In his Truth Social post, Trump questioned the outcome of the midterm elections and argued that developments in the oil market had vindicated his earlier predictions.

"Isn’t it interesting that Oil prices have dropped precipitously after the Midterm Elections? I said that was going to happen. The whole thing is a Giant Hoax!" Trump wrote.

He went on to recall two predictions he claimed to have made ahead of the November 3 elections. According to Trump, he had warned that a Democratic victory would trigger a substantial decline in stock markets and that Iran would intensify its attacks if Democrats gained political ground.

Trump claimed both developments had subsequently taken place.

"One, that if the Democrats win, the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have, and two, that the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has killed 81,000 protestors as of today, will grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred," he said.

He further alleged that Iran had launched more drones and missiles during the previous week than at any point in more than a year.

However, Trump maintained that American and allied defence systems had intercepted the incoming attacks.

"Don’t worry, they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage," he added.