House Democrats target Trump family, senior officials as Oversight investigations loom: ‘This is just the beginning’
Robert Garcia has asked 13 people, including Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Jared Kushner and JD Vance, to preserve records ahead of potential congressional inquiries.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have taken an early step towards a series of investigations into President Donald Trump and his administration, issuing document preservation notices to members of the President’s family and several senior government officials.
Representative Robert Garcia of California, the committee’s leading Democrat, sent letters to 13 people on Wednesday, instructing them to retain documents and communications that could become relevant to future congressional inquiries. The move signals how Democrats intend to use their investigative powers if they regain control of the committee in January.
Those receiving letters include Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Todd Blanche and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Other recipients include former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former DHS adviser Corey Lewandowski.
Allegations of conflicts of interest and misconduct
The notices cover several areas of concern, including alleged financial conflicts of interest involving the Trump family, possible misconduct within the Department of Homeland Security and the administration’s handling of records relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Letters sent to Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Kushner focus on their business activities and potential financial benefits arising from their connections to the presidency.
In correspondence addressed to Trump's two eldest sons, Garcia accused them of pursuing business interests that may have enabled them to profit from their father's position.
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“Oversight Democrats have been investigating the potential corruption, self-dealing, and abuses of power that have funnelled billions of dollars to the Trump family as Americans struggle with rising costs,” the letters stated, as per FOX News.
They further alleged that the brothers had engaged in business activities that appeared to allow them to “personally profit from your father’s presidency on a massive scale and at the expense of the American people”.
Separate notices sent to former ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle and Noem concern allegations of misconduct and financial conflicts. Meanwhile, Vance and Blanche are being asked to preserve material connected to the administration's handling of Epstein-related files and allegations that officials attempted to conceal information while managing the political consequences.
Garcia signals wider Congressional scrutiny
Garcia, who is expected to become chairman of the House Oversight Committee if Democrats take control, said the planned investigations would establish the basis for legislative action.
“These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans,” he said, adding that “this is just the beginning”.
The letters also went to Catherine Townsend, chief executive of the Trust for the National Mall, Federal Bureau of Prisons Director William K. Marshall III and the warden of Federal Prison Camp Bryan, identified as Tanisha.
Importantly, the notices do not currently compel recipients to hand over documents or provide testimony. Their immediate purpose is to ensure that potentially relevant records are not destroyed ahead of possible formal investigations and subpoenas.
Tensions between Democrats and the Trump administration
The move comes amid growing tensions between congressional Democrats and the White House over the prospect of investigations into Trump's family and administration.
White House counsel Will Scharf recently warned Garcia that efforts to intimidate executive branch officials could have legal consequences. Trump, meanwhile, has described the Democrats' investigative demands as “extortion at the highest level”. The president and his family have repeatedly denied wrongdoing concerning their business dealings.
The dispute has also taken a wider legal dimension. US Attorney Aaron Reitz of the Southern District of Texas recently sent document preservation requests to Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal and Elissa Slotkin over potential congressional investigations involving Trump-linked individuals and businesses.
Reitz referred to federal criminal statutes 18 U.S.C. §§ 241 and 242, which address interference with constitutional rights. The provisions concern conspiracy to deprive individuals of protected rights and the wilful deprivation of such rights by someone acting under colour of law.
Together, the competing preservation demands highlight an increasingly confrontational political and legal battle over the scope of congressional oversight and the use of government investigative powers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More