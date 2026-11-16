JD Vance may wait until late spring to announce 2028 presidential decision: Report
Vice President JD Vance reportedly remains undecided about running for president in 2028 and may not announce his plans until late spring.
US Vice President JD Vance will not decide whether to run for president in 2028 until after the new year and could wait until late spring to publicly announce his plans, according to an Axios report. Two sources familiar with Vance's plans told the publication that the vice president remains undecided about entering the race.
The delay comes after Republican losses in the midterm elections complicated Vance's political prospects and opened the door for party members calling for a different direction after President Donald Trump's administration.
Vance remains an early favourite for the Republican presidential nomination. However, people familiar with his thinking told Axios that the timeline for his decision was already in place before the midterms and could still change.
Vance discusses 2028 plans with family
Vance is continuing to discuss a possible presidential campaign with his family, including his wife, Usha, following the birth of their fourth child, the Axios report said.
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His closest political advisers believe he should run in 2028 and is likely to do so, according to a person close to the vice president.
Vance's allies also point to his political infrastructure, donor network and national recognition as factors supporting his position. He co-founded the Rockbridge Network, which could serve as the foundation for a presidential fundraising operation. His role as finance chair of the Republican National Committee has also helped him build relationships with major contributors.
Vance campaigned across the country for Republican candidates during the midterm elections, developing ties with party activists and officials who could become important to a future campaign.
Trump factor and Republican rivals
The midterm results have given Republicans seeking to move beyond the Trump administration an opportunity to push for a different presidential nominee in 2028, Axios reported.
Vance could also face questions about the administration's record during a presidential campaign. His private opposition to the Iran war and his post-election criticism of the conflict have led some Republicans to interpret his remarks as an attempt to distance himself from Trump's decision to attack Iran.
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Trump's continued influence over the Republican Party is another reason Vance's allies believe he should not announce his plans too early. They are concerned that an early campaign could shift attention away from the president and risk alienating him.
Other Republicans are also considering a 2028 presidential run. Texas Senator Ted Cruz has been among the most active in preparing for a possible campaign, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio is viewed by some Republicans as a potential challenger to Vance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More