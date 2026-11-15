Judge temporarily blocks Donald Trump's plan to close Washington golf course for renovation

A federal judge has temporarily blocked US President Donald Trump’s plan to redevelop a public golf course in Washington, DC, ordering the administration to keep the site accessible after officials prepared to close it on November 15 for a major renovation. Trump’s plan to close Washington golf course halted over environmental law concerns. (AFP)

US District Judge Ana C. Reyes issued the temporary restraining order on Saturday night, November 14, preventing the government from closing East Potomac Park and its golf course during their usual public hours through November 28 or until further court action.

Reyes found that the administration’s stated reasons for shutting the site were “pretextual” and that its actions likely violated federal environmental and administrative laws. She said the closure would “irreparably harm” the individual golfers and preservationists who challenged the project.

“The Government proposes to close a historic park, daily enjoyed by Washingtonians of all stripes, indefinitely,” Reyes wrote.

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Trump’s golf course redevelopment faces legal challenge Trump first publicly proposed taking over and expanding the municipal golf course in May. His plan involves transforming East Potomac Golf Links into a championship-level venue designed by golf architect Tom Fazio, who has worked on several of the president’s private courses.

The redevelopment has faced opposition from the DC Preservation League and two local golfers, who filed a lawsuit in February. They argue that the changes would alter the character of the historic public facility and reduce access for ordinary golfers.

The administration had planned to close the site for 15 months to carry out the overhaul, according to The Associated Press.

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Judge cites environmental and procedural concerns The dispute intensified in October after more than 400 trees were removed from the grounds. Reyes subsequently blocked further tree removal and imposed additional notice requirements on major changes to the site.

In her latest ruling, she said the National Park Service had failed to follow required procedures, including notifying the public and inviting comments before proceeding with the closure.

“Notice-and-comment rulemaking is not impracticable merely because NPS wishes to accommodate President Trump and close the Park by November 15,” she wrote.

Justice Department says planning can continue Trump criticised Reyes on social media, arguing that the course was dangerous and needed repairs. He also referred to the site as “Trash Island”.

The Justice Department said it would continue defending the administration’s agenda in court. A spokesperson told CNN that the National Park Service could restrict access when public safety was at risk, adding that the ruling did not prevent officials from continuing to plan the proposed redevelopment.

The order does not require the National Park Service to operate the golf course, but keeps the park accessible to the public. The ruling is another legal setback for Trump’s efforts to reshape parts of Washington, including other projects facing court challenges.