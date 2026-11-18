Jeffrey Epstein’s brother has released disturbing autopsy photographs of the disgraced financier, renewing calls for an independent investigation into his death after a forensic expert questioned the official suicide ruling. Jeffrey Epstein’s brother has released autopsy photographs as forensic pathologist Michael Freeman argues the neck injuries are more consistent with homicide than suicide. (AP)

Mark Epstein shared a collection of images online as Dr Michael Freeman, a prominent forensic pathologist, presented his findings in London, arguing that the injuries documented on his brother’s body were more consistent with homicide than suicide, NY Post reported.

The fresh claims have reignited questions surrounding Epstein’s death inside a Manhattan federal prison in August 2019, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Expert claims Epstein’s injuries point to homicide Dr Freeman said he had spent a year examining Epstein’s autopsy findings and believed the injuries to his neck could not be adequately explained by hanging.

“I cannot think of a scenario in which he could have caused the spectrum of injuries he has… other than if Epstein himself had wanted to stage his suicide as a homicide,” Freeman told the BBC.

He said the evidence was most consistent with an assault involving strangulation from behind.

“I believe that the evidence is most consistent with an assault, a ligature strangulation from behind and most probably using that same ligature to suspend the body from the bunk bed,” he added.

Freeman also highlighted what he described as possible fingernail marks above the ligature line, bruising near the base of the neck and a deep wound in the left shoulder muscle.

The forensic specialist, who testified for the prosecution in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over George Floyd’s death, also shared photographs with attendees at his London presentation.

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Brother demands independent investigation Mark Epstein has used the latest findings to renew his demand for a fresh examination of the circumstances surrounding his brother’s death.

Speaking to Metro, he said: “Dr Freeman has conclusively shown that the injuries on Jeffrey’s body could not have come from a suicide. That only leaves homicide on the table.”

He questioned who might have been responsible and why the US Department of Justice had not pursued a different line of investigation.

“Who killed him? And who had him killed? Why is the Justice Department covering this up? Who are they protecting?” he asked.

He called for an independent body to conduct what he described as a “true homicide investigation”.

Medical examiner stands by suicide ruling However, the latest allegations contradict the official findings issued in 2019 by New York City’s medical examiner.

Dr Kristin Roman, who conducted the initial autopsy, ruled Epstein’s death a suicide by hanging. She reportedly told federal investigators that there were no indications of a struggle and described his body as “pristine”.

“This doesn’t look anything like a strangulation,” she said in a statement to investigators.

The medical examiner’s office continues to stand by its original conclusion.

Although Freeman’s assessment has added fresh fuel to longstanding speculation, his claims do not amount to an official reversal of the suicide ruling. Epstein’s death remains the subject of intense public scrutiny, with his brother continuing to demand answers.