A 25-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with attempted murder and carjacking in the US state of Minnesota after allegedly assaulting a Somali-American Uber driver, strangling him with a seatbelt and running him over with his own car. Samit Apurva Patel is being held on $1 million bail, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court. (AP )

The victim, 51-year-old Mohamed Yusuf, sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in a coma, according to his family. The accused, identified as Samit Apurva Patel of Hopkins, Minnesota, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree carjacking.

Patel is being held on $1 million bail, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, NY Post reported.

Driver allegedly attacked shortly after picking up passenger The incident occurred shortly before 1 am on Saturday, 14 November, in Hopkins, a suburb of Minneapolis.

According to court documents, Yusuf was speaking to his brother, who also works as an Uber driver, when he picked up Patel as a passenger.

The complaint states that Yusuf's brother overheard the passenger expressing dislike towards the driver's name, Mohamed. CBS News reported that the remark was made shortly before the alleged assault.

Prosecutors allege that Patel then attacked Yusuf, using a seatbelt to strangle him before taking control of the vehicle.

Yusuf was subsequently struck by his own car and left in a ditch. Police suspect that the vehicle may have returned and run over him a second time.

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Victim suffers multiple life-threatening injuries The extent of Yusuf's injuries has left his family deeply distressed. According to the criminal complaint, he suffered several broken ribs, a fractured leg, spinal injuries, collapsed lungs and severe internal bleeding.

The injuries were so extensive that doctors had to remove several of his organs, the complaint reportedly stated.

Yusuf has undergone multiple operations and remains in a coma at Hennepin County Medical Centre in Minneapolis.

His son, Mustafa Osman, said the family was finding it difficult to come to terms with the severity of his father's condition.

Prosecutors explain decision not to file hate crime charges The attack has raised concerns about possible racial or religious motivations, with Yusuf's family alleging that he was targeted because of hatred towards his identity.

Civil rights advocates have also called for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime.

However, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said prosecutors did not have enough evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that prejudice was the motivation behind the alleged assault.

Minnesota law allows hate crime charges in cases involving crimes motivated by bias against protected characteristics. However, prosecutors must establish a clear connection between the alleged prejudice and the criminal act.

"We cannot criminally charge someone who may hold biased beliefs …. We must be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the criminal act was motivated by those biased beliefs," Moriarty said, according to KSTP.

She described the incident as an incredibly brutal attack and added that the absence of a hate crime charge did not lessen the suffering experienced by Yusuf's family or the wider Somali community.

Somali community voices concern over growing hostility The incident has intensified anxiety within Minnesota's Somali-American population, the largest Somali community in the United States, with a significant number of residents living in the Minneapolis-St Paul metropolitan area.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said members of the community increasingly felt vulnerable.

"We feel as a community we're under threat, constantly. Our community has, unfortunately, been feeling the brunt end of a disinformation and demonization campaign that has been going on now, and it's coming from every corner," he said.

Yusuf's family has described him as a dedicated father and a hardworking individual who spent years working as a taxi and ride-hailing driver.

His son said his father was known for his compassion and his ability to calm difficult situations, making the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack particularly painful for the family.

Accused arrested, faces up to 20 years in prison Patel was arrested on Saturday, the day of the alleged incident. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday at 1.30 pm local time.

Both charges carry potential prison sentences of up to 20 years, according to the criminal complaint.

The case remains under investigation as Yusuf's family continues to hope for his recovery.