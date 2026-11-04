‘Bigot in the White House’: Ilhan Omar re-elected in Minnesota, criticises Trump’s federal probe

Addressing supporters at her election-night gathering in Minnesota , the Democratic congresswoman presented the result as more than a personal political achievement. She described it as a statement of public resistance against what she characterised as intimidation, divisive politics and attacks on immigrant communities.

She is currently facing a federal investigation by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) over allegations concerning her family's immigration history and decades-old citizenship paperwork.

US Representative Ilhan Omar celebrated a decisive re-election victory on Tuesday night, securing a fifth term in Congress and using her victory speech to deliver a forceful rebuke of President Donald Trump and his administration.

She also emphasised that the election represented a rejection of efforts to make communities feel vulnerable or intimidated.

“When this administration came for Minnesotans, we knew that we could respond by showing up in the streets and protecting our neighbors, but we also knew when election day came that we were going to provide an answer,” she said.

She recalled how residents had responded to political pressure by supporting their neighbours and standing together. According to her, the ballot box provided another opportunity for people to make their voices heard.

Reflecting on the administration's approach towards Minnesota, Omar highlighted the importance of community solidarity and grassroots participation.

In one of the most striking moments of her address, Omar declared: “What we are seeing tonight is about telling this administration, it’s about telling the BIGOT in the White House and his friends, that we are not going be a pawn in their game.”

‘They thought we would live in fear’ The congresswoman also addressed the criticism and pressure she had faced, suggesting that her opponents had underestimated the determination of her supporters.

“They thought that they were going to find someone who was going to cower. They thought they were going to find a community that was going to live in fear,” Omar told the gathering.

She argued that attempts to target her politically would not prevent her constituents from participating in the democratic process.

“They thought that if you attacked me and you silenced me that my community wouldn't show up and vote,” she added.

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Omar issues warning of accountability for Trump and his allies Omar's speech also turned towards the political consequences of the election and the prospect of greater Democratic oversight.

Referring to California Congressman Robert Garcia and his expected leadership role on the House Oversight Committee, she recalled his response when asked what message he had for Trump and his associates.

According to Omar, Garcia's message was: “You better lawyer up.”

She followed that remark with her own declaration that the political atmosphere in Washington could be changing.

“Because your time of harassment is over, it is our time for accountability and transparency,” she said.

The statement signalled her intention to push for closer scrutiny of the administration and its actions as Democrats seek to exercise greater influence in Congress.

Omar also warned that the opposition should not expect Democrats to approach the coming political battles in the same way as before.

“If you thought that the Democrats took it easy on you in 2019, wait until you meet these kind of new Democrats,” she told the cheering crowd.

Ilhan Omar wins amid federal probe The investigation became public on October 12, 2026, when federal agents executed a court-authorised search warrant at Omar's Washington, DC, residence. According to Reuters, investigators are examining whether Omar or her late father provided false information on immigration documents when the family entered the United States as refugees in the 1990s. The inquiry reportedly includes questions about her date of birth and the process through which she acquired US citizenship.

Omar has rejected the allegations and described the investigation as politically motivated. She has accused Trump of using federal law enforcement to intimidate political opponents.

The allegations have not been established in court, and an investigation or search warrant does not establish criminal wrongdoing.

The investigation has revived longstanding allegations surrounding Ilhan Omar’s 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Investigators are examining claims that the marriage was arranged to circumvent US immigration laws and facilitate Elmi’s acquisition of a green card, as well as unverified allegations that Elmi is Omar’s biological brother. Omar has denied wrongdoing, and these allegations have not been established in court.

A victory beyond one Congressional District Omar's re-election in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District marks another chapter in her political career, which has made her one of the most recognisable progressive voices in the US House of Representatives.

Her victory speech went beyond the customary celebrations associated with an election win. It combined gratitude towards supporters with a broader political argument about representation, community solidarity and the responsibility of elected officials to challenge those in power.

Her message also underscored the importance of immigrant communities and their participation in American democracy, particularly amid heightened political tensions surrounding immigration and identity..