Melat Kiros makes history as first Gen Z woman elected to US Congress, wins Colorado House seat

Kiros' victory marks the culmination of a remarkable political journey, transforming a first-time political candidate into one of the youngest women elected to the US Congress . She will succeed longtime Democratic Representative Diana DeGette, who had represented the district since 1997.

The Associated Press called the race on Tuesday, November 3, following a decisive victory for the 29-year-old Ethiopian-born politician, who secured a commanding lead in the heavily Democratic district covering most of Denver.

Democratic socialist Melat Kiros has made political history after winning Colorado's 1st Congressional District in the US House of Representatives, becoming the first Gen Z woman elected to Congress .

What does Melat Kiros’s victory mean for progressives in Congress?

What does Melat Kiros’s victory mean for progressives in Congress?

What policies did Melat Kiros campaign on?

What policies did Melat Kiros campaign on?

Her triumph follows another major political upset in June, when Kiros defeated DeGette in the Democratic primary, ending the veteran lawmaker's nearly three-decade hold on the congressional seat. The primary result reflected growing dissatisfaction among voters with established political leadership and increasing support for progressive alternatives within the Democratic Party.

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From Ethiopia to American politics Born in Ethiopia, Kiros moved to the United States with her family as an infant in 1998, eventually settling in Denver, Colorado. Her family's immigration journey began through the US Diversity Visa Lottery programme.

Her educational background includes graduating from Eaglecrest High School in Colorado before attending Washington College, where she earned bachelor's degrees in Political Science and Economics in 2018.

She subsequently pursued legal studies at the University of Notre Dame, earning her law degree in 2022. After graduation, she worked as an attorney in New York, including as a junior associate at the prominent law firm Sidley Austin.

However, her professional journey took a different direction after she became increasingly involved in political and social activism. Following her departure from the legal profession, she returned to Denver and began doctoral studies in public policy at the University of Colorado Denver's School of Public Affairs. She also worked as a barista while becoming active in the city's progressive political community.

Her political engagement gained momentum following debates surrounding Israel's war in Gaza. Kiros became increasingly outspoken on international affairs, economic inequality, workers' rights and the influence of corporate money in American politics.

A campaign centred on political and economic change During her congressional campaign, Kiros positioned herself as a progressive alternative to the established Democratic leadership.

Her platform focused on reducing corporate influence in elections, expanding access to healthcare, addressing housing affordability and strengthening social welfare programmes.

She also advocated Medicare for All, universal childcare, improved protections for working families and reforms to campaign financing.

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Her challenge to DeGette gained considerable momentum among younger voters and progressive activists who believed the Democratic Party needed new leadership and a stronger commitment to economic and social reforms.

Following her primary victory in June, Kiros told an enthusiastic gathering of supporters: "We are winning from coast to coast. We are taking back our party and our country!"

The message became a defining feature of her campaign as she sought to mobilise voters around generational change and grassroots political participation.

Historic election-night victory Addressing supporters after her general-election victory on Tuesday, Kiros delivered a message centred on inclusion, democracy and collective freedoms.

"This country belongs to everyone who loves what it stands for. The people born here and the people who just got here. Everyone who thinks democracy is worth defending and that every person deserves dignity," she said in her prepared remarks.

Emphasising the importance of grassroots political movements, she added: "They had organized money. We had organized people. And organized people beat organized money every single time."

She also highlighted the economic challenges confronting ordinary Americans, arguing for a country where working people can afford housing, healthcare and basic necessities without financial insecurity.

Her victory has been celebrated as a significant milestone for younger women in American politics. According to her campaign, she is the first Gen Z woman elected to Congress and the first Black woman from Colorado elected to the US House.

A new chapter for Colorado and the Democratic Party Kiros' election comes amid a broader political debate within the Democratic Party over its future direction, with progressive candidates increasingly challenging long-serving incumbents.

Her success in both the Democratic primary and the general election demonstrates the growing influence of grassroots organising, younger voters and progressive political movements in traditionally Democratic constituencies.

As she prepares to take office in January 2027, Kiros will face the challenge of translating her campaign promises into legislative action in Washington.

Her election represents more than a change in congressional representation for Denver. It also signals the arrival of a new generation of political leadership, bringing issues of economic equality, immigration, healthcare and democratic accountability to the forefront of national debate.