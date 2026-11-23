Mexican troops killed 16 suspected drug cartel members in clashes that erupted with the arrest of a kingpin, officials said Monday. Members of the army check a burned truck blocking the Mexican Federal Highway 15 following the capture of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores. (REUTERS) more

Fausto Isidro Meza was captured Friday night during a special forces raid in northwestern Sinaloa state in coordination with US intelligence.

Meza was on the US FBI's most wanted list and had a $5 million bounty on his head.

Suspected cartel members furious over his arrest went on the rampage, blocking roads with burning cars and setting businesses on fire.

In clashes with security forces during this violence 16 cartel suspects were killed, Defense Secretary Ricardo Trevilla said at President Claudia Sheinbaum's routine morning press conference. Four soldiers also died.

Meza, 44, led a drug trafficking organization affiliated with the Beltran Leyva gang and allied with one of two rival factions of the powerful Sinaloa cartel, according to US and Mexican authorities.

He faces criminal charges in both Mexico and the United States.

Meza's capture came just days after Sheinbaum met US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of a summit in Asia.

Trump, who has pushed Mexico to do more to tackle drug gangs, said Friday that the two had discussed trade and security.