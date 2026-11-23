The hearing, announced Monday by Chairman Tim Scott , will focus on oversight of US export controls, a key issue for the company as Huang seeks to market his chips as broadly as possible.

The Senate Banking Committee asked Huang to testify earlier this month after he admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a woman reported under investigation for spying on behalf of China. The committee is continuing to probe the issue after Huang was reinstated as CEO on Monday.

The Senate Banking Committee will question Jensen Huang on Dec. 3 as it examines US export controls and concerns raised by his ties to a woman under investigation for alleged spying and chip smuggling. (REUTERS)

Newly reinstated Nvidia Corp. chief executive officer Jensen Huang will testify publicly before a powerful Senate committee on Dec. 3, according to a statement from the panel’s chairman.

What will Jensen Huang be asked about at the Senate hearing?

What will Jensen Huang be asked about at the Senate hearing?

Huang is also set to testify behind closed doors for a transcribed interview by a trio of House committees on Dec. 1.

Nvidia on Monday announced Huang’s return as CEO after his ouster earlier this month, a remarkable reversal of fortunes for the billionaire tech titan. The company said in a statement it was confident Huang will not jeopardize national security after receiving “input from senior levels of the United States government.”

President Donald Trump pushed the Nvidia board to reinstate Huang over the weekend, arguing he is a “genius” who did not do anything wrong, Trump told CNBC on Monday. Huang resigned on Nov. 12 following reports about his affair with the Megaspeed International executive, who is under investigation for potentially helping smuggle AI chips to Beijing.

US lawmakers in both parties have accused Huang of putting US national security at risk. Senator Elizabeth Warren, the top Democrat on the Banking panel, called Huang’s reinstatement “reckless.”

Trump, however, said in a social media post earlier Monday that Attorney General Todd Blanche “confirmed” the government “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.”

The president previously said that federal investigators were looking into whether the woman at the center of the scandal, Alice Huang, was a Chinese intelligence asset.