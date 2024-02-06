Tim Scott reacts to Trump considering him for 2024 running mate: 'One thing I can't afford to do is...'

Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, has reacted to reports that former US President Donald Trump is considering him to be his vice presidential running mate in the November general election. U.S. Sen Tim Scott (R-SC) and Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump (Getty Images via AFP)

Earlier this week, Republican frontrunner Trump stated that he is thinking about Scott and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for the role of his potential vice president.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Speaking to Fox News on Monday, Scott said his the first priority was to ensure that former president defeats Joe Biden in the 2024 White House race.

"The only thing I can tell you is that the one thing we need is four more years of President Donald Trump," Scott said.

"We were better off under Trump. In order for us to be successful, the one thing I can't afford to do is take my eye off the ball. The eye on the ball means making sure that President Trump gets four more years," he added.

Also Read: ‘I just love you’: Who is Tim Scott who can't get over Donald Trump

Trump reveals his criteria for 2024vrunning mate

During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartirom, Trump was asked who would be his pick for vice-president. “Well, I have a lot of good people. I have a lot of good ideas,” he said, while mentioning Scott and Kristi Noem.

The Republican frontrunner went on to say that he talks to "everyone" for the potential post and revealed that he recently had discussion with Tim Scott, who endorsed Trump after withdrawing his presidential run last year.

Moving forward, Trump hailed Kristi Noem who has "been incredible fighting" for him, citing her declaration that she would never run against him "because [she] can't beat him."

The ex-US president was further asked about the criteria he is following to select his vice-president. "Always, it's got to be who is going to be a good president. Obviously, you always have to think that because in case of emergency. Things happen, right? No matter who you are, things happen. That's got to be No. 1," he said.

Meanwhile, the ex-US president refuted reports that his team had contacted independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss the possibility of his running-mate. According to Trump, the discussion "never happened."

This comes after Kennedy Jr. claimed that the Republican frontrunner's campaign reached out to him regarding potential vice president position.

Some of the other names that have surfaced as potential running mate of Trump include New York Rep. Elise Stefanik and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).