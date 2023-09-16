All about US politician Kristi Noem who is under controversy over affair with Donald Trump's advisor

Kristi Noem who was being seen as a rising US politician and grabbing positive limelight within the Republican Party, is in hot soup after the revelation of her alleged affair with Donald Trump's advisor Corey Lewandowski. She is in the news after disclosure on the matter through a report by the Daily Mail. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(AP)

The report says that Kristi and Corey have been on “dozens of trips that mixed business with pleasure, private flights and luxury resort stays” during their year-long affair.

The report reads, "In the months leading up to the 2020 election, Noem and Lewandowski became virtually inseparable companions on the Trump campaign trail. By then, their relationship was an open secret at the White House and among high-level GOP lobbyists and political consultants.”

Who is Kristi Noem ?

Kristi is the Governor of US state South Dakota. She is a member of the Repubican Party. She has been known for promoting family values and traditional marriage ideals in her addresses to the people.

She is a critic of Joe Biden's energy policy and aims to make America less dependent on foreign oil.

Kristi recently attended a campaign rally in Rapid City, South Dakota by former US President and 2024 Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Kristi's alleged affair is in sharp contrast to what she preaches. While the affair happened, both Kristi and Corey were married to their respective spouses.

Notably, she has been married to husband Bryon Noem since 1992 and the pair have three children . On the other hand, Corey has been married to Alison since 2005, and the couple have four children.

Speculations about her affair

Earlier, speculations about affair between Kristi and Corey were published in the past but the former had shut down those reports via a tweet in September 2021.

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help,” Kristi had tweeted at the time.

Reaction to the report of affair

Meanwhile, Kristi's spokesman, Ian Fury has seemingly indicated about political mudslinging. Fury hinted Kristi's endorsement of Trump as the reason behind the unsavoury report.

"This is so predictable that you would attack Governor Noem less than a week after she endorsed Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States,” said Fury.