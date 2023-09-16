Why comedian Hasan Minhaj is being slammed for lying about racism, anthrax

Latest revelations about Comedian Hasan Minhaj's approach to comedy, has opened a can of worms. According to a report by Clare Malone in the The New Yorker, Minhaj has accepted that several of the anecdotes he has shared with viewers through his stand-up stories and works like Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester etc. were not factually true but rather laced and improvised with manipulations and lies for the sake of his popularity, seeking victimhood and agenda peddling. Hasan Minhaj (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(AP)

The report highlights that Minaj confessed, "“Every story in my style is built around a seed of truth. My comedy Arnold Palmer is seventy per cent emotional truth—this happened—and then thirty per cent hyperbole, exaggeration, fiction.” In a way, Minhaj has boasted about lying in his stories to his listeners and justified it in the name of "emotional truth".

Malone quoted Minhaj as referring to his stage shows and saying, "the emotional truth is first. The factual truth is secondary."

The New York Post has quoted Minhaj as saying, "“I use the tools of standup comedy—hyperbole, changing names and locations, and compressing timelines to tell entertaining stories.”

How Minhaj has used stand up comedy as a medium of garnering sympathy and playing the victim card

As a comedian, Minhaj has cried being a victim of racial discrimination. One of his stories talked about him being rejected by a girl from joining him to a prom. Minhaj had alleged that him being brown was the reason. But now, it has come out that it was untrue.

In another story, Minhaj talked about receiving an envelope with white powder which spilled onto his young daughter. As per the narrative, fearing that it might be anthrax, Minhaj took his daughter to a hospital. However, as per Malone's report, the hospitalisation part was false.

Reactions to Minhaj's confessions

Clearly, thousands of Minhaj's fans and viewers who connected to his stories feel cheated. After the revelations, critics and fans of Minhaj registered strong reactions on social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter).

"Hasan Minhaj the stand up comic, made up stories of racism against him, to garner sympathy. Even used his young daughter. All these performative wokes are charlatans. Frauds who either have been exposed, or are waiting to be exposed," tweeted one user.

"Hot take on the hasan minhaj thingy: popular folks have learned how to leverage their victimized mindset and monetize it by conning their ideological audience who is willing to lap it up as long as it syncs with their priors. it's a grift in which they are colluding," posted another person.

"That Hasan Minhaj made all this persecution up and defends it as emotional truth is genuinely funnier than any joke he’s ever made," wrote a third person.

"Hasan Minhaj has coined a new term: You can appropriate someone else’s truth and mix them with your lies to state “emotional truth”. So, lies are now “emotional truth”," tweeted a fourth user.