Robert F. Kennedy Jr hailed for ‘single greatest defense of Israel': 'Worth three minutes of your time'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s heated exchange with Breaking Points commentator Krystal Ball, where they discuss who is responsible for the tragic situation of Palestinians in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, has gone viral. The two spoke about the Palestinians’ plight, civilian casualties and other complications the ongoing conflict has caused. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a campaign event, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Columbia, S.C (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

The conversation spiralled into a heated exchange when Ball and Kennedy began debating the political logistics behind the conflict. They also went back and forth over how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu handled the situation. “The Palestinian people are arguably the most pampered people by international aid organisations,” Kennedy said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Krystal Ball’s heated exchange

“Are you kidding me?” Ball said, shocked. “Even before this war, 78 percent of people in Gaza had not enough food to eat.”

“Why are you blaming Israel?” Kennedy asked, and Ball went on to cite the blockade on food. Kennedy then went on to say Hamas’ leadership stole international aid, becoming rich in the process. He accused Ball of making Israel look responsible for the poverty in Gaza.

“They have no control over their own territory!” Ball exclaimed. “Israel controls everything that comes in and goes out.”

“Why do you insist on blaming Israel?” Kennedy said. “Why not Hamas?”

“I do blame Hamas,” Ball said. “But, you know what else? Our tax dollars do not go to Hamas. They go to the Netanyahu government. It’s our bombs being dropped on the civilian population right now.”

‘The single greatest defense of Israel on videos’

After the video went viral,Shmuley Boteach, an American rabbi, author, and television host, appreciated Kennedy, saying it was “the single greatest defense of Israel on videos since the start of the war my buddy and brother @robertfkennedyjr.” Taking to X, Rabbi Shmuley wrote, “I sent him this note - “I am not exaggerating, Bobby, when I tell you that this might just be the single greatest defense of Israel on video since the start of this war. Absolutely incredible. Your command of the facts, your command of the information, your passion, your moral convictions. You absolutely and completely destroyed and obliterated all of her arguments. She came across as an utter and bigoted ignoramus. This past summer, you made a promise to me that you would become Israel’s great champion, like your father of blessed memory. You absolutely have kept your promise. And more!!“”

Sharing Rabbi Shmuley’s post, Bill Ackman wrote on X, “.@RobertKennedyJr in three minutes provides his perspective on Gaza and Hamas. I welcome hearing the counterpoints to his views on the situation. Definitely worth three minutes of your time.”