'He's not for anything, he's against everything,' Joe Biden slams Donald Trump in campaign HQ speech

During a rally at his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, near his family home, United States President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump, alleging the GOP front-runner "stands for nothing," as reported by The Hill.

Biden's condemnation of the past president, whom he did not identify, came during a Saturday speech in Wilmington.

"I'm feeling good about where we are; I really am," Biden said, adding, "You know, folks are starting to focus in, and the guy we're running against, he is--he's not for anything; he's against everything."

"And no, I mean it, it's the weirdest campaign I've ever been engaged in, it's even worse in terms of his behaviour than the last time in 2020," Biden went on to say.

Reiterating his statement, Biden said that Americans recognise the significance of the next general election.

"I meant what I said back when we announced the first time for president against this guy, and we went up to... up to Independence Hall and made a speech on democracy, and the press kind of thought it was a little bit of an exaggeration, except the Americans didn't," Biden told his supporters, according to The Hill.

"The American people get it. They understand what's going on," he said during the speech.

The president also stressed that during his abroad tours, other countries' leaders celebrate his reelection victory and that his home popularity is gradually regaining momentum.

He noted a recent Quinnipiac poll showing him topping Trump by six points among registered voters in a potential general election fight, as well as two Pennsylvania surveys showing him ahead of his likely Republican opponent.

Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were also present to support the president and cheer him on throughout his speech.