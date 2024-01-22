Tim Scott gets engaged to girlfriend Mindy Noce: ‘Really excited and somewhat nervous’

Senator Tim Scott is engaged! Scott proposed to his girlfriend Mindy Noce on Saturday, January 20, saying it is “'the most exciting thing I’ll do with my life besides making Jesus my Lord.” Scott asked the interior designer to marry him on the beach in Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Tim Scott asked Mindy Noce to marry him on the beach in Kiawah Island in South Carolina (NBC News screenshot)

“I’ve been very patient and prayerful, and I’m really excited and somewhat nervous,” Scott told the Washington Post.

Scott suspended his presidential campaign days after the third presidential debate. “I love America more today than I did on May 22. But when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign,” he said at the time.

Scott said he asked Noce’s parents for permission to marry her two weeks before Christmas. He then spent a whole month planning his proposal.

Scott said it was difficult to persuade Noce not to wear gloves on Kiawah Island since the weather was cold. “My joke is as soon as I saw her picture, I figured it out. But the truth is about two weeks into it, I knew there was something very different about her and her faith,” Scott said.

“In our first conversation that went about an hour and a half or two, we ended up deciding to do a Bible study together,” he added.

Scott introduced Noce as his girlfriend on stage at the end of the third Republican debate on November 8 last year. The revelation came after months of speculation about Tim’s romantic life ever since his campaign was launched. Scott was asked about Mindy at the post-debate spin room, to which he replied, “She's great.” He told reporters that Mindy and he have been dating for “several months,” according to the Daily Mail. Noce is a Design and Renovations Manager at Atlantic Properties.