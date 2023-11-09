Who is Mindy Noce? Tim Scott goes public with girlfriend on stage after Republican debate

Tim Scott reportedly brought a mystery woman on stage at the end of the third Republican debate on Wednesday night, November 8.A campaign statement later revealed that the woman with Tim "is his girlfriend Mindy." The woman was later identified as Mindy Noce, a design and renovations manager in Charleston, South Carolina. Tim Scott reportedly brought a mystery woman on stage at the end of the third Republican debate, who was later identified as his girlfriend Mindy Noce (NBC News screenshot)

The revelation comes after months of speculation about Tim’s romantic life ever since his campaign was launched. Tim was asked about Mindy at the post-debate spin room, to which he replied, “She's great.” He told reporters that Mindy and he have been dating for “several months,” according t

Who is Mindy Noce?

Mindy is a Design and Renovations Manager at Atlantic Properties. According to its website, “Mindy is a long-term resident of the Lowcountry ever since her graduation from the College of Charleston. Since joining Atlantic Properties almost two years ago, she has had tremendous success as the company's design and renovation consultant. Mindy brings creativity and management skills to every project. She is able to personalize renovation advice for each client to ensure all expectations can and will be met. She provides realistic and honest assessments of all work being done and communicates progress at each juncture.”

Mindy majored in Health Science at the College of Charleston. She has three children and has lived locally at Isle of Palms and Daniel Island for nearly 18 years. According to the website, she describes herself as “a mover-and-shaker with a creative eye and love for people!”

What is her favourite part of Charleston? “It has something for everyone, and everything for a lot of people! Hard to go wrong with sunshine, sea, and charm!” she says.

Earlier this year, Tim spoke about his girlfriend at an Iowa campaign stop, without taking her name. He reflected on his upbringing and his faith as he addressed his relationship. He called his girlfriend "a lovely Christian girl” and went on to joke to the crowd, “Can we just pray together for me?”