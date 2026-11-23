President Donald Trump expects China to buy 250 more Boeing Co. jets, the latest twist in an ongoing sales campaign that has opened the world’s second largest aviation market to the US planemaker for the first time in nearly a decade. Trump has promoted Boeing aircraft purchases as part of his trade diplomacy, including an expected 250-jet deal with China. (Bloomberg) more

The additional aircraft purchase follows a vague announcement by Trump in May that China would purchase 200 “big” airplanes. But Boeing Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg said in October this was not a firm order, and only an indication of interest from the Chinese.

“I’m the king of selling Boeings, but you know, you’ve got to make them. If you take a look at Boeing’s backlog, it’s unbelievable,” he said in an interview on CNBC on Monday. “Boeing gave me the salesman of the century award.”

Boeing shares rose 4.6% to $163 as of 11:46 a.m. New York time, headed for its biggest increase since early August.

China’s government was widely expected to agree to purchase as many as 500 aircraft at the May summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump, but Beijing and its airlines have yet to release further details. It wasn’t immediately clear if Monday’s announcement was indicative of a firm order, or which aircraft types were included in the tally.

A Boeing spokesperson did not immediately comment.

Boeing, one of America’s largest exporters by dollar value, has become a favorite tool for Trump to leverage US corporate power in return for diplomatic wins. He’s used aircraft purchases as a way to reach trade deals with other countries, including Qatar. Last week, Trump touted the sale of 20 of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner jets to Philippine Airlines as a major win from his recent trip to Asia.

Trump’s campaign to reset global trade has fueled tensions between Washington and Beijing in recent years, including a tit-for-tat tariff spat that threatened to upend one of the most important trading relationships in the world.

The tensions reflect a deeper strategic rivalry, driven by China’s growing economic and technological prowess, which Washington sees as a direct challenge to its global hegemony.