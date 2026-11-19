The upcoming meeting will give Trump and Putin another opportunity to discuss their differences, particularly over Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Their previous talks took place in Alaska last year, but the two leaders failed to reach an agreement to ease the conflict.

A US official confirmed the additional meeting to The Associated Press, although the exact time has not been announced. This will be the first time Trump and Putin have held direct talks since their meeting in Alaska last year, which ended without an agreement to bring Russia's war in Ukraine closer to an end.

US President Donald Trump is set to hold a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, November 19, in China. The meeting in Shenzhen will take place alongside their planned three-way talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Could the Trump-Putin meeting in China lead to an agreement on Ukraine?

Could the Trump-Putin meeting in China lead to an agreement on Ukraine?

What will Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping discuss at their China meeting?

What will Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping discuss at their China meeting?

Why are Trump and Putin meeting separately in China before the trilateral summit?

Why are Trump and Putin meeting separately in China before the trilateral summit?

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The meeting also comes at a time when relations between Washington and Kyiv have faced fresh difficulties. Trump has spoken positively about his relationship with Putin and has resisted calls for new sanctions against Russia.

The US official who confirmed the separate meeting spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the plans had not yet been made public.

Trump's schedule in China already included a separate meeting with Xi and a historic gathering involving all three leaders. However, the additional Trump-Putin talks mean the US and Russian presidents will also have time to speak without the Chinese leader present.

What will Trump discuss with Putin and Xi Jinping in China? The three leaders are expected to discuss nuclear weapons and the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine. However, it remains unclear whether the meetings will lead to any major agreement.

Before Trump left for Asia, his aides had told reporters that the Ukraine war would not be part of the discussions. Trump later indicated that he wanted to raise the issue during his meetings.

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Speaking on Tuesday, Trump pointed to the large number of Russian soldiers being killed each month and suggested that the situation could create an opportunity to end the conflict.

"I think it’s very close to getting it done," the Republican president said. "We’re going to have a good meeting on that."

Trump's comments suggest that he is hoping to make progress on the issue during his time in China. However, analysts do not expect the three-way meeting to produce a major breakthrough.

The meeting is also important because it brings together the leaders of the United States, Russia and China, three countries with major influence over global security and nuclear weapons.

According to ABC News, Trump and Putin had also greeted each other with a handshake at the APEC summit gathering in Shenzhen on Wednesday, ahead of their scheduled Thursday meetings.