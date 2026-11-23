Nvidia's board unanimously approved Huang's return, according to a company statement released on Monday morning before the US stock market opened. The company said it consulted senior US government officials before making the decision. The board said it received input from senior levels of the US government and was confident that Huang's return would not create any national security risks, the statement added.

Nvidia shares surged as much as 30% on Monday after the company's board reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and chief executive officer (CEO), in a major turnaround following his resignation earlier this month, Yahoo Finance reported.

AI stocks and chipmakers rebound after Nvidia brings back Jensen Huang as CEO. (Representative)

AI stocks bounced back on Monday after suffering heavy losses last week, with chipmakers and other companies linked to the artificial intelligence (AI) trade recording strong gains.

Which chip stocks rose during the AI stock rebound?

Which chip stocks rose during the AI stock rebound?

Why did AI stocks rebound after last week's sell-off?

Why did AI stocks rebound after last week's sell-off?

US President Donald Trump had publicly called for Huang's reinstatement on Sunday, urging Nvidia's board to bring him back as CEO.

AMD, Broadcom and Arm shares rise Other major chipmakers also recovered on Monday after recording double-digit losses last week. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom both gained around 4%, Yahoo Finance reported.

Also read: Nvidia eyes $847.8 billion market value gain after Jensen Huang's return sparks 30% stock rally

Arm Holdings shares also moved higher after the chip designer announced that its CEO, Rene Haas, had renewed his contract and would remain with the company through 2033.

Haas had reportedly been among the people considered by Nvidia as a possible successor to Huang after the latter's resignation earlier this month.

Micron, SK Hynix and TSMC stocks jump Memory chipmakers also recorded strong gains during Monday's recovery. Micron Technology and South Korea's SK Hynix both saw their shares jump by double-digit percentages, Yahoo Finance reported.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which manufactures chips for Nvidia, gained 13%. Shares of semiconductor equipment maker ASML also climbed 9%.

AI stocks rebound after last week's sell-off The recovery was not limited to chipmakers, as other companies linked to the AI industry also recorded sharp gains. Neocloud companies CoreWeave and Nebius rose as much as 30% on Monday morning, Yahoo Finance reported.

Other AI-related companies also moved higher. Shares of optical technology company Coherent and clean energy company Bloom Energy both recorded double-digit percentage gains.

The broader recovery followed a major sell-off across AI stocks last week, which came after AI developer Anthropic made a strong public market debut.

Anthropic shares also recovered on Monday, gaining 5% after falling 9% on Friday, Yahoo Finance reported.

The gains across chipmakers, memory companies and other AI-linked businesses showed a broad recovery in the AI trade after last week's sharp market decline.