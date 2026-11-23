Behind the scenes of Jensen Huang's exit and subsequent reinstatement at Nvidia were two key White House figures, reports reveal. One triggered Huang's exit and the other his reinstatement. Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, left, and US Vice President JD Vance arrive for a news conference at the White House in Washington, DC on Friday. (Bloomberg) more

Following Jensen Huang's resignation, the Washington Post published a report on November 13 claiming that the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rewrote a US Secret Service memo about Huang's affair with Allice Huang, whom the US suspected of being a Chinese spy. The memo was subsequently leaked to the media, setting in motion Huang's exit from Nvidia.

Trump has been calling for the Nvidia board to reinstate Jensen Huang. On Monday, as the board announced Huang's return, Trump told CNBC that he "convinced" them about reinstating Huang. The board brought the 63-year-old back following assurances from the Trump administration that Jensen Huang did not pose a national security risk.

Also read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to testify publicly before senators next week