As the US continues its investigation into ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affair with a Chinese “spy”, focus has once again been placed on the processes Chinese agents use to recruit Americans and acquire intelligence. Chinese reporters clashed with Secret Service agents before Xi Jinping’s White House welcome as the Trump-Xi summit continued.. Photographer: Annabelle Gordon/CNP/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) more

As per a CNN report, suspected Chinese spies would create fake job listings, bogus shell companies, and false consulting gigs in order to recruit Americans, with emphasis on those who had recently left or had been laid off by the government or the US military.

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In June 2026, months before Jensen Huang's affair with Alice Huang made headlines, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized around 13 websites backed by suspected Chinese agents.

As per the FBI, the websites were used to target current and former security clearance holders with access to classified and sensitive US government information through fake job offers.

Fake job listings, consulting gigs and more used to lure Americans "Anyone approached online with offers of easy income for vague ‘consulting’ work should treat those overtures with extreme caution and remain vigilant for warning signs of malicious targeting," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A Eisenberg in an official statement dated June 10, 2026.

Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division added that the bogus firms would use AI-generated content "to trick, recruit, or coerce current and former US security clearance holders into sharing sensitive information."

The FBI further noted that the methods and means used by the conspirators included-

Use of aliases, fictitious personas, and stolen identities

Use of AI-generated photographs

Large payments for research reports

Use of Telegram and other encrypted applications

Pressure to provide “exclusive” or “insider” information

The transfer of money from places and accounts located overseas to places and accounts located in the US. CNN also analysed the websites in question and stated that the aim of the suspected Chinese agents was to recruit the federal employees that had recently been laid off by the Donald Trump administration. As per the report, ex-officials told CNN that the federal employees were laid off without any proper guidance, leaving them vulnerable to spying plots.

Despite the FBI seizing around 13 websites, as per Max Lesser, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies think tank, the agency has only taken down a small portion of the larger scam.

Speaking to CNN, Lesser stated he uncovered over 100 other web domains which share similar characteristics as the ones taken down by the FBI.

“Those 13 domains are just the tip of the iceberg. Seizing them is “necessary but not sufficient. I think the US government needs to speed up these response efforts when these sorts of domains are flagged to them," Lesser told CNN.

The websites that were seized were identified as - Centrik Global Consulting, centrikglobalconsulting.com (CENTRIK)

Rightinfo Consulting, rightinfoconsult.com (RIGHTINFO)

Finnacle-Vesper Consulting (FV), finnaclevesperconsulting.com

CYDF Consulting, cydfconsulting.com (CYDF)

Pulse Wave Global, pulsewaveglobal.com (PWG)

Catalyst Global Solutions, catalystglobalsolutions.com (CGS)

Horizzen, thehorizzen.com (HORIZZEN)

GeoIndopacific, geoindopacific.com (GEOINDOPACIFIC); Global Peace Foundation – Indonesia, gpf-ina.org (GPFI)

SafeSec Group, safesec-group.com (SAFESEC)

The TruthInfo, thetruthinfo.com (TRUTHINFO)

Vandercons.com

Gulf Peace Foundation, gulfpeace.org (GULF PEACE) China denies US allegations China has continued to deny the charges of spying against it. During the allegations that Megaspeed director Alice Huang was an agent for the Chinese government, Beijing accused the US of spreading false narratives.

"The report in question is based on groundless speculation and is nothing more than an attempt to smear China," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing in October.

Meanwhile, responding to the FBI investigation in June 2026, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington called allegations of "entirely fabricated" and "malicious slander".