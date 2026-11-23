The Louisiana Republican made the remark during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, where host Kristen Welker questioned whether Huang's alleged relationship could have compromised US national security, given Nvidia's central role in the global artificial intelligence industry.

The controversy surrounding Jensen Huang intensified after reports emerged of alleged extramarital relationships involving the former Nvidia chief executive, including one with Alice Huang , also known as Huang Le, a businesswoman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

Amid reports involving Jensen Huang and businesswoman Alice Huang, Senator John Kennedy focused on whether US export controls were circumvented.

US Senator John Kennedy has sparked controversy with a sharp reference to Greek mythology, describing former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's reported affair with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese espionage as “the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy”.

What investigations are examining the alleged diversion of Nvidia chips to China?

What investigations are examining the alleged diversion of Nvidia chips to China?

What is Megaspeed International accused of doing with Nvidia chips?

What is Megaspeed International accused of doing with Nvidia chips?

Why did Senator John Kennedy call for Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent to testify?

Why did Senator John Kennedy call for Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent to testify?

Kennedy suggested that the bigger concern was not Huang's personal life but how sensitive American semiconductor technology may have reached China despite strict export restrictions.

Also Read: Alice Huang and her husband’s close associate Li Ming routed Nvidia chips to China: Report

Kennedy targets US officials over Nvidia chip exports Referring to Helen of Troy, whose abduction by Paris supposedly triggered the Trojan War in Greek mythology, Kennedy said: "Mr Huang … did what he did. I hope he had a good time. It was the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy."

He said he was more interested in questioning Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about how China had apparently managed to circumvent American export controls.

Kennedy accused the Commerce Department of mishandling warnings about Megaspeed International, a company allegedly involved in facilitating approximately $12 billion in semiconductor transactions that violated US export restrictions.

He suggested department officials were either "so incompetent you wouldn’t put them in charge of a food truck" or had "knowingly allowed this to happen".

The senator also called for Lutnick and Bessent to testify under oath before a Senate committee.

"I want to get both of them in front of a committee, put them under oath, ask them not to stab each other because I realize they don't like each other, and let's answer some hard questions," Kennedy said.

"And if secretary Lutnick is giving our chips away, he needs to stop it, in my opinion," he added.

China suspected of obtaining advanced Nvidia chips Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, previously served as executive director of Megaspeed International and has been described in reports as a suspected Chinese intelligence operative.

The company has faced allegations of facilitating restricted chip sales to China, where Washington has prohibited exports of certain advanced AI processors over national security concerns.

US intelligence chief Jay Clayton has also expressed concern about the movement of Nvidia technology into unauthorised locations.

"There are chips that have ended up in places that they should not," he said during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

"There is an investigation into her company, and there is an investigation into her. That is going to play out," Clayton said.

Bessent seeks answers from Nvidia Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration had contacted Nvidia's interim management, board leadership and legal representatives to establish who was responsible for export-control compliance.

"It behooves Nvidia to move quickly on this because we want to know what the culture was," Bessent said on CBS News' Face the Nation.