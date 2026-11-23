US stock futures rose sharply on Monday, as Wall Street looked to recover from last week's heavy losses, which pushed the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq into correction territory. Wall Street futures rise as Nvidia shares jump and US markets attempt to recover from last week's sell-off. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP) more

Dow Jones futures jumped 958 points, or 2.02%, while S&P 500 futures climbed 2.82%. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 3.61%, pointing to a strong rebound in US stocks at the start of the trading week.

Nvidia stock jumps 9.7% as AI stocks rebound Technology and AI stocks led the premarket recovery after facing heavy selling last week. Nvidia shares surged 9.7%, while Anthropic rose 5.1% in premarket trading.

Other AI-related stocks also moved higher:

Micron Technology gained 7.7%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose 6.7%.

CoreWeave jumped 9.7%. The rebound comes after a painful week for Wall Street. Investors sold stocks amid growing concerns about the AI trade, even as AI company Anthropic recorded a strong stock market debut on Thursday.

Last week's sell-off was particularly severe. The Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones recorded their worst weekly declines in more than six years, while the S&P 500 suffered its biggest weekly fall since April 2025, according to CNBC.

By Friday's close, all three major US stock indexes had entered correction territory, which generally means they had fallen at least 10% from their recent highs. The Nasdaq also turned negative for the year.

The Nasdaq-100 briefly entered bear market territory during Friday's trading session. However, it was just short of the bear market level when measured against its closing high on October 6.

Investors are now trying to understand whether last week's fall marked the bottom of the stock market sell-off or whether stocks could face further losses. AI-related trade remains a major concern for investors.

Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq enter correction territory Drew Pettit, chief investment strategist at Roundhill, said the broad selling seen towards the end of last week could be a sign that the market sell-off is nearing its end. He pointed out that investors were selling stocks across several sectors and not just technology companies, according to CNBC.

However, Pettit said investors betting on a market recovery still need to prove that the long-term earnings outlook for companies remains strong. He believes the market's underlying support could be stronger than current sentiment suggests, but stocks need positive developments to regain confidence.

Also read: Nvidia stock hits decade-low valuation despite strong AI demand and earnings growth

Wall Street will have a shorter trading week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. US stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, while Friday's trading session will end early at 1 pm ET.

European markets rebound European stock markets opened higher on Monday, as investors also looked to recover from last week's market weakness. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose, with most major markets and sectors trading in positive territory, according to CNBC.

Germany's DAX, France's CAC 40 and the UK's FTSE 100 moved higher in early trading. European technology and basic resources stocks were among the sectors recording gains.

In early trading, European technology stocks rose 1.20%, basic resources gained 1.12% and industrial goods climbed 0.84%. Food and beverage stocks were an exception, falling 0.57%.

Germany's DAX gained 0.31%, France's CAC 40 rose 0.28%, and the UK's FTSE 100 opened 0.11% higher. However, Italy's FTSE MIB fell 0.91%.

German business activity showed signs of improvement. The latest S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which tracks activity in the manufacturing and services sectors, showed that German private-sector activity had reached its strongest level in 56 months, cited by CNBC.

Germany also saw easing cost inflation and stronger demand. New business increased at its fastest pace in more than four-and-a-half years, although job losses in the services sector continued to hurt confidence.

France's business activity weakened, however, with its composite PMI falling to a six-month low in November. Companies also reported their most pessimistic outlook for the next 12 months since late 2012, excluding the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, cited by CNBC.

Joe Hayes, senior principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said France was facing weak domestic demand as clients were hesitant to commit to projects ahead of an uncertain election period next year, according to CNBC.

Hayes also said concerns about France's financial position had returned as the election approached, hurting business confidence. A slowdown in output price inflation was another sign of the country's fragile economic conditions.

Asian markets remain under pressure Asian stock markets mostly closed lower on Monday, as the technology-stock sell-off continued from last week and investors remained worried about the outlook for the region's tech companies.

South Korea's Kospi plunged 3.31% to close at 4,708.54, while the small-cap Kosdaq fell 1.58% to 635.45.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.26% to 8,570.6, marking its eighth consecutive session of losses.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.15% towards the end of its trading session, while mainland China's CSI 300 ended flat at 3,958.29.

Japan's stock markets remained closed on Monday because of a public holiday.