Whether it was just an alleged affair, or Nvidia actually helped the flow of restricted AI chips to China? US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that the Treasury Department has not yet received answers from the tech giant on these pointed questions. Nvidia faces US questions over alleged AI chip sales to China. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo) (REUTERS) more

The comments came on the CBS show Face The Nation, saying that Nvidia hasn’t provided what was asked by the government from its management and senior board members.

This week, Bessent gave Nvidia a deadline of November 25 to explain whether it used shell companies to sell its most powerful AI chips to China. Shell companies are businesses that can be used to hide the identity of the buyer or seller.

The US government is concerned about whether Nvidia used these companies to get around federal rules. These rules are meant to stop AI chips from being sold to China. The goal is to prevent American technology from falling into the hands of countries where it could pose a national security risk. This information comes from Politico.

Nvidia given November 25 deadline over China chip sales Bessent said Nvidia's answers would help the government understand how far any possible rule-breaking went inside the company. Officials want to know whether the issue involved only a few employees or whether senior executives also knew about it.

Bessent said Nvidia should respond quickly because the government wants to understand the company's internal culture and how the alleged activity happened. He also questioned whether the problem was limited to lower-level employees or involved middle-level and top-level management.

Also read: Nvidia stock hits decade-low valuation despite strong AI demand and earnings growth

Bessent seeks answers on Nvidia's role in chip sales The demand comes at a difficult time for Nvidia, which became the world's first company to reach a $5 trillion market value. The company has faced several controversies and investigations over the past month.

Nvidia had placed Singapore-based Megaspeed on its internal 'No Sell' list in June 2025, meaning the company should not have sold its products, according to Bloomberg News.

Despite being on this list, Megaspeed managed to purchase around $787 million worth of Nvidia's top AI chips in November 2025. The purchases were reported in trade records cited by Bloomberg News.

Bessent said the Treasury Department had pushed for Megaspeed to be placed on a wider government blacklist. Such a move could bring stronger restrictions on the company's ability to access US technology and products.

Multiple US investigations target Nvidia and Jensen Huang Nvidia has said it will start an independent investigation into the reports. This means people outside the company's regular team will look into the allegations, according to Politico.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office has also started an investigation. It will look into whether Nvidia gave false or misleading information to investors and the public.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also started a civil investigation into Nvidia. The SEC is a government agency that watches over financial markets and protects investors, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Bessent said the investigation into Nvidia's alleged chip sales to China must remain separate from the investigation into CEO Jensen Huang's reported personal relationships, according to Politico. He said the two matters should not be mixed because they are different issues.