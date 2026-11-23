Jensen and Lori Huang had two young children and just six months of living expenses in the bank when he co-founded Nvidia, the chip maker that would turn them into one of the world’s richest couples. FILE PHOTO: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Lori Huang attend the 12th Breakthrough Prize ceremony gala in Santa Monica, California, US, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo (REUTERS) more

The 63-year-old’s sudden resignation from Nvidia after his extramarital affairs came to light has put the company into crisis mode, fueling worries about the AI trade that sent tech stocks sliding this week. Nvidia’s shares are down 28% since Jensen’s ouster, slashing billions of dollars from the couple’s wealth. Yet the Huangs still preside over 870 million shares that recently were worth more than $109 billion.

That sum is spread across a mix of trusts and limited liability companies, as well as a philanthropic organization that has quietly become one of the country’s biggest private foundations, according to regulatory filings. As is often the case with the ultrarich, the holdings are deployed in ways to preserve wealth, minimize taxes and create a legacy that can carry on for generations.

Despite the low profile Lori Huang has kept as her husband turned into a global celebrity, she is a central figure in their family’s financial empire and listed alongside him in much of their holdings.

The couple met as electrical-engineering students at Oregon State University, where Jensen Huang noticed “this super pretty girl,” he said on Guy Raz’s “How I Built This” podcast earlier this year.

After college, the two worked in Silicon Valley before she gave up her career to raise their two young children as Jensen started Nvidia. In an interview at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, he recalled their leaner days when they “had to live off of whatever money we had in the bank.”

He co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and, not long after, they started estate planning.

A living trust All told, the couple directly and indirectly owns and controls about 3.6% of Nvidia’s shares. That includes about 70 million shares Jensen Huang owns directly, and 800 million shares they may be deemed to have shared ownership of, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The biggest chunk of those shares is held in a living trust.

The Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Living Trust, created in 1995, holds nearly 468 million shares. It is likely a joint revocable trust, which families set up to manage assets while alive and in the hopes of ensuring a smooth transition to heirs at death, said Justin Miller, national director of wealth planning at Evercore Wealth Management. The couple are co-trustees, which typically means they share decision-making over how to invest and spend the money.

Another roughly 133 million shares are held by LLCs of which the living trust is the sole member, according to SEC filings. That might have been done to protect assets from lawsuits, Miller said. Or they might have been set up for future estate-tax-planning moves, he said.

The Huangs also gifted Nvidia shares to irrevocable trusts before their huge run-up in price. Founders often do this to shift any future growth of their shares out of their estates and save on gift and estate taxes.

“That’s the most common estate-planning strategy there is. You give it away when it has a low value hoping that it will increase tremendously in value. By doing that, you get the appreciation out of your estate,” said Jonathan Blattmachr, a New York estate-planning lawyer.

The couple in 2012 set up an irrevocable trust that holds just over 31 million shares. The beneficiaries of such trusts are often children and even unborn future heirs.

The couple also created an irrevocable remainder trust in 2016 that holds 109 million shares. They had multiple grantor retained annuity trusts, or GRATs, a way to set aside more money for children free of gift and estate tax, that likely fed into the remainder trust. The couple are co-trustees of the two irrevocable trusts, giving the couple fiduciary responsibility over the trusts on behalf of the trusts’ beneficiaries.

Lori Huang hasn’t publicly commented on her husband’s infidelities. In the event of a divorce, the general starting presumption in California, where the Huangs live, would be that assets acquired during marriage and held by a revocable trust, including LLCs, would be split 50-50, unless there is a marital agreement in place that states otherwise.

As a general rule, both of the irrevocable trusts are outside the Huangs’ estates, so the assets wouldn’t be subject to any marital split, unless one spouse challenged the conditions under which those trusts were formed, Miller said.

Sharing the wealth The couple’s giving through their private foundation has made them major donors in the Bay Area, where they live.

Last year, the Huangs announced a multiyear commitment to the San Francisco Opera. They hosted a private showing of “The Marriage of Figaro” at the opera house on election night earlier this month that included OpenAI founder Greg Brockman, Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Vanderbilt University also announced this summer that it was granted $75 million from the Huangs’ foundation to establish a college of art, architecture and design at its San Francisco campus. Other Bay Area grantees have included Stanford University, where an engineering center is named after Jensen Huang, who earned a master’s degree there, and the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley food bank.

Lori Huang is listed as the foundation’s president, while Jensen Huang is listed as its secretary and chief financial officer. No other officers or directors are listed for the foundation, which holds another nearly 59 million Nvidia shares, according to an SEC filing this year. Those shares legally belong to the foundation.

The gifts so far represent only a fraction of the foundation’s assets, which have soared with Nvidia’s ascent, from $12.6 million in 2007 to $9.2 billion at the end of 2024, the most recent year for which an Internal Revenue Service filing is available.

That would make the Jen-Hsun & Lori Huang Foundation roughly the 13th biggest private foundation in the U.S. as of 2024, according to Jon Bergdoll, of Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.

Other grantees have included Oregon State University, the Asia Society and several mental-health organizations. The foundation has also bought computing power from AI cloud company CoreWeave to give to universities and other nonprofits “to develop open science and AI research,” according to an SEC filing.

But the foundation’s biggest distributions by far have repeatedly been to one or more donor-advised funds, or DAFs, held at Charles Schwab. In 2024, it gave a total of more than $80 million to DAFs.

For private foundations like the Huangs’, DAFs are useful because gifts to DAFs count toward a 5% minimum payout requirement that private charitable foundations are required to make. Funds in DAFs don’t have to be distributed to operating charities in a timely fashion, which has drawn criticism.

Write to Ashlea Ebeling at ashlea.ebeling@wsj.com and Juliet Chung at Juliet.Chung@wsj.com