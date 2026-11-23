International fugitives have long found refuge in the desert emirate of Dubai, where loose financial regulations and generous visa rules have allowed them to park illicit fortunes and live walled off from criminal investigations in their home countries. Dubai has established itself as a welcoming global business hub. more

Now, the ground under crime lords hiding out in the United Arab Emirates is shifting.

The Persian Gulf state has recently signed a raft of extradition treaties designed to demonstrate a new level of cooperation with Western authorities. One of those led to the extradition of alleged Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan, who was handcuffed and flown on a military plane back to Dublin in August.

The arrest of Kinahan, who had been living in Dubai for more than a decade, marked a blow to one of the world’s most-feared cartels. It also posed a profound question for other criminals sheltering there: If one of the world’s most powerful suspected kingpins wasn’t safe there, would they be?

“The U.A.E.’s message is clear: borders should never become a shield for criminals or criminal assets,” its justice minister, Abdullah Al Nuaimi, told a United Nations crime conference in Abu Dhabi in September.

Dubai, which offers residency in return for property investment or setting up a business there, has established itself as a welcoming global business hub and in recent years deepened economic ties with Europe through multibillion-dollar investment deals, especially in tech. The U.A.E. is also trying to repair its reputation as a haven from conflict in the Middle East, after its luxury towers were struck by drones from Iran in the Islamic Republic’s war with the U.S. and Israel this spring.

A sea change began in 2019 when the U.A.E. extradited Dutch-Moroccan drug cartel leader Ridouan Taghi to the Netherlands. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2024. The pace has picked up since that extradition, with scores of high-value suspects extradited in the past two years, including at least 28 to France, 23 to Belgium and 16 to Albania. Denmark and the Netherlands each received a dozen extradited suspects each between 2022 and 2024 in cases involving everything from drugs to a fatal hit-and-run of a police officer.

But no extradition has prompted as much angst and unease as this summer’s extradition of Kinahan, whose father founded the eponymous gang in the late 1990s and turned it into a global cartel. The 49-year-old Dubliner had lived in Dubai since fleeing threats from a rival gang in Ireland in 2016.

For criminals, few cities outside the West can match the permissive enviroment, glitzy lifestyle and access to Western financial markets that Dubai offers.

Dubai is “the dirty money hub for the world,” said Andreas Krieg, Gulf security expert at King’s College London. Despite that, European countries treat it as if it adhered to Western legal and financial safeguards, he said, “so you have access there that you don’t have in, say, Pakistan.”

The U.A.E.’s Foreign, Justice and Interior Ministries didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Last year, the U.A.E. passed an anti-money-laundering law making it easier for foreign law enforcement to confiscate assets held in the country. In October, the Gulf state announced that it had led a multinational operation against digital fraud, resulting in hundreds of arrests and discovery of more than $39 billion in assets from illegal activity.

Krieg describes the extraditions as mostly goodwill gestures that represent “a drop in the bucket” of criminals residing in the U.A.E. A rogues’ gallery of politically connected rebel commanders, sanctions evaders and authoritarian figures from around the world who base themselves in Dubai remains untouched. Their presence gives the U.A.E. greater regional influence, he said.

“Criminals are low-hanging fruit in the greater scheme of things,” Krieg said. “Everything the U.A.E. does is about projecting a narrative that they are active and doing something. It’s never really about substance.”

Still, the high-profile extraditions have spooked other wanted individuals who relocated to Dubai, according to people with knowledge of the matter. An Iranian businessman in the Spanish coastal town of Marbella who has connections to global criminals—including the Kinahans—said many of them are looking for new stomping grounds.

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration official based in Europe said that the U.A.E.’s new extradition policy had prompted many criminals to look for refuge elsewhere.

In Sweden, which has an extradition treaty with the U.A.E., authorities have noticed a drop in the number of gun killings from 62 in 2022—the highest per capita in the European Union—to 15 so far this year. A big factor was the return to justice in their home countries of criminals who had directed violence from the Gulf, said Anders Wiberg, international commissioner of Swedish police.

The Kinahan group moved drugs and laundered money through Dubai real estate, food companies and consulting firms set up with the help of Emirati authorities, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists has reported, citing leaked business records.

2016: Daniel Kinahan moves to Dubai after surviving a shooting in Dublin.

2022: The U.S. offers up to $5 million for information leading to Kinahan’s capture, accusing him of global drug trafficking, money laundering and murder.

2023: The U.A.E. assists Dubai in the investigation of a ship intercepted off Ireland with two tons of cocaine, the MV Matthews. The drug-smuggling operation was partly orchestrated by an Iranian man living in Dubai, according to Det. Supt. Joe O’Reilly of Ireland’s national drugs and organized crime bureau. Dubai police officers travelled to Dublin to discuss the Kinahan gang’s links to the operation, Irish media reported.

Oct. 11, 2024: Kinahan’s right-hand man, Sean McGovern, is arrested in Dubai.

Oct. 21: Ireland signs an extradition treaty with the U.A.E.

May 27, 2025: The extradition treaty takes effect.

May 29: McGovern is extradited to Dublin.

April 17, 2026: Kinahan is arrested in Dubai, days after Ireland issues a warrant for his arrest.

June 8: McGovern is sentenced to 24 years for directing a criminal organization linked to a murder and an attempted murder.

Aug. 9: Kinahan is extradited to Ireland.

Daniel Kinahan arrived in Dubai a decade ago, after a rival gang attempted to kill him at a boxing match weigh-in at a Dublin hotel.

The U.S. in 2022 offered up to $5 million for information leading to his capture and announced similar rewards relating to his father and brother.

The first real blow to the cartel came in 2024 when the U.A.E. detained Kinahans’ right-hand man Sean McGovern, extraditing him months later after a treaty with Ireland went into effect. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison earlier this year. His case provided a template to go after Kinahan, who was arrested in April.

Following his extradition in August, Kinahan faces trial for directing a criminal organization. He denies the charge. His father, brother and other alleged members of the Kinahan cartel were until recently still residing in Dubai, according to Western law enforcement. His father, Christy Kinahan Sr., had his visa canceled in September, according to investigative journalist group Bellingcat. It wasn’t possible to reach Christy Kinahan for comment.

“We’re making significant impacts in relation to transnational groups involved in drug trafficking and organized crime,” said Detective Superintendent Joe O’Reilly of Ireland’s national drugs and organized crime bureau, who declined to comment on the Kinahan case due to the ongoing investigation.

The U.A.E. has won diplomatic concessions for complying with extradition requests. In 2024, the country was removed from the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental organization formed by the Group of Seven advanced economies to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. The group’s recommendations can deter financial institutions from doing business with listed countries.

Radha Stirling, chief executive of Detained in Dubai, a legal-aid organization, said the U.A.E. uses individuals as leverage in political and trade negotiations. For example, she said, the U.A.E. agreed to the extradition of British hedge-fund trader Sanjay Shah in the biggest tax fraud case in Danish history, months after Denmark lifted its arms-export ban on the U.A.E.